[BN] Blitz: Daryl Williams wanted to play basketball, but football became his calling

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Dec. 23, 2020
Before his NFL journey, Daryl Williams had to give up hoop dreams
When Daryl Williams signed his one-year deal with the Bills before the season, it wasn't exactly clear where he was going to fit in on the offensive line or if he'd even earn a starting job. The $2.25 million deal had only $250,000 in guarantees and $700,000 tied to per-game active bonuses, according to Over the Cap.
His next contract is going to have a lot more money and years attached to it.
The Bills' right tackle has played 96.6% of the team's offensive snaps. Thirteen games into his first season in Buffalo, one that started with the aforementioned question marks, he was being trusted to solo block T.J. Watt on national television.
"I really didn't expect to be here right now at this point in the season, and playing like I'm playing right now. I really didn't," he said.
The latest stop on Williams' football journey is likely going to make him and his family financially secure forever. Not bad for a guy who thought he wanted to be in the NBA.
Vic Carucci has the story on how Williams made the transition to football when he was young.
MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS
Behind the scenes: Across the Bills' social media platforms, the hype video the team released after clinching the AFC East has been viewed more than a million times. The video, which is two minutes, 24 seconds, is narrated by Steve Tasker. Jay Skurski takes us behind the scenes and tells us how it got done. “So we’ll see you in Buffalo in January. Be ready, it might be chilly.” Read more
A courteous celebration: When thousands of people are standing around celebrating at a place not typically home to large crowds, the trash can sort of pile up. So when the Bills fans left the airport early Sunday morning after greeting their boys, there was a little bit of a mess. A Cheektowaga native and Canisius College softball player stayed back with some family members and cleaned up. "I didn’t want the story of that night to be about the trash that was left behind.” Read more
A tradition 40 years running: 40 years ago yesterday, an estimated 8,000 people showed up at the airport to greet their Bills after their flight home from San Francisco, where they had beaten the 49ers to win their first division title since 1966. Erik Brady looks back. Read more
That's a lot of diapers: The Bills fans who started donating to one of ESPN personality Bomani Jones' favorite charities donated more than $10,000 to the National Diaper Action Network. The national organization will now give back to Buffalo. Read more
A local Super Bowl: When the Bills are making history, it makes sense that a lot of people are watching. The Bills-Broncos game had a combined 48.8 rating on WKBW-TV (41.9) and the NFL Network (6.9). That's almost what the Super Bowl does in WNY. Alan Pergament has more. Read more
Who do you want?: In case you missed it yesterday, four of our staffers picked the desired opponent for the Bills and told us why. Here's why the Dolphins are the pick. Read more
Entering the unknown: Where do the Patriots go from here? Up and down their roster, question marks remain. Will things get worse? Read more
MORE TBN SPORTS
UB football: Bulls expect Jaret Patterson to be available for Camellia Bowl. Read more
Sabres: Four Sabres prospects set to play at IIHF World Junior Championship. Read more
What Ralph Krueger must accomplish during a short Sabres training camp. Read more
Baseball: Home Run Johnson, Negro Leagues pioneer, deserves spot in Baseball Hall of Fame. Read more
High schools: East Aurora girls lead WNY's all-state cross country selections. Read more
Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.