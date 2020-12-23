[BN] Blitz: Daryl Williams wanted to play basketball, but football became his calling

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Dec. 23, 2020

Before his NFL journey, Daryl Williams had to give up hoop dreams

When Daryl Williams signed his one-year deal with the Bills before the season, it wasn't exactly clear where he was going to fit in on the offensive line or if he'd even earn a starting job. The $2.25 million deal had only $250,000 in guarantees and $700,000 tied to per-game active bonuses, according to Over the Cap.

His next contract is going to have a lot more money and years attached to it.

The Bills' right tackle has played 96.6% of the team's offensive snaps. Thirteen games into his first season in Buffalo, one that started with the aforementioned question marks, he was being trusted to solo block T.J. Watt on national television.

"I really didn't expect to be here right now at this point in the season, and playing like I'm playing right now. I really didn't," he said.

The latest stop on Williams' football journey is likely going to make him and his family financially secure forever. Not bad for a guy who thought he wanted to be in the NBA.