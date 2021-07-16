[BN] Blitz: Darryl Johnson is still growing. Will his role grow, too?

BY JEFF NEIBURG

July 16, 2021

Still-growing Darryl Johnson shooting for bigger presence on Bills' D-line

Two weeks ago, in our series on questions facing the Bills, Mark Gaughan wrote that the Bills "no doubt" had the deepest defensive line unit – 1 through 12 on the depth chart – in the NFL.

So, it's not a stretch to say defensive line will be the most intriguing roster battle to watch in training camp, which is less than two weeks away. How will Brandon Beane and Sean McDermott sort out the logjam of talent? Here's Gaughan's preview of the position, the latest in our series of position previews.

One of the players in the middle of that logjam of talent is Darryl Johnson, who showed last season that he can be a rotational player on the line and was solid on special teams.