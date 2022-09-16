[BN] Blitz: DaQuan Jones stays steady amid boisterous Bills' D-line

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Sept. 16, 2022

'We all can't be too rowdy rowdy': DaQuan Jones stays steady amid boisterous Bills' D-line

Thursday's practice came and went, and Bills defensive tackles Ed Oliver (ankle) and Tim Settle (calf) did not participate.

The closer we get to Monday night with those two not making it back on the field, the more likely it is that DaQuan Jones steps into a much larger role in Week 2.

Highmark Stadium, in a game against the visiting Tennessee Titans, would be a fitting situation for Jones to be put in. The veteran lineman, 30, was drafted by the Titans, grew up in Binghamton, saw his first NFL game as a seventh grader at Highmark Stadium (before it was that name, of course).

It sounds fitting to anyone who likes a good storyline and narrative ... but Jones himself isn't one of those people.

“I'm not really a sentimental guy,” he said Thursday. The Bills don't need him to be sentimental, they just need him to be him.

Katherine Fitzgerald has more on Jones and where his calm demeanor fits in with a "rowdy" defensive line group.

MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS

Blocking helps Knox remain a centerpiece on offense: Tight end Dawson Knox was on the field for 86% of the team’s offensive snaps last Thursday night in Los Angeles. Josh Allen threw the ball his way just twice. Quiet start? Maybe if you're just looking at the box score. Knox's contributions go well beyond the numbers. “A lot of the offense goes through Dawson, even if it doesn’t look like it,” fellow tight end Tommy Sweeney said. Read more

PlayAction podcast: Katherine Fitzgerald and Mark Gaughan discuss the offense being in midseason form, underrated Bills defensive lineman DaQuan Jones and look at how difficult it is to stop the Titans' Derrick Henry on this week's podcast episode. Listen here

Jim Kelly goes from talking to 'The Rock' in Week 1 to 'Legend of the Game' in Week 2: Last week he was casually hanging out with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson on the sidelines. But Kelly's pregame duties will be more official for Monday night's home opener against the Tennessee Titans. The Bills announced Thursday that the Hall of Fame quarterback will be the "Legend of the Game." Read more

T.J. Watt headed to injured reserve, will miss Week 5 game against Bills: Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt was placed on injured reserve with a left pectoral injury, meaning he will miss at least the next four games. Read more

Two former UB players promoted to active rosters: Veteran outside linebacker Steven Means was signed by the Baltimore Ravens off their practice squad. Offensive lineman Kayode Awosika was signed by the Detroit Lions off the Philadelphia Eagles' practice squad. Read more

Derrick Henry is worth the price of admission: The superstar running back has had his way with the Bills, just like most other teams in the league. Mark Gaughan wrote about Henry and how the Bills plan to try to stop him. Read more

Bills concessions vendor trying to stay current at old stadium: “We’re always trying to tinker with things the best we can with the footprint we’re stuck with, and there are some challenges with that. We still have a few more seasons to play here and a lot of fans to serve.” Highmark Stadium may be coming to its end, but Delaware North is still investing in it. Read more

MORE TBN SPORTS

Sabres: Alex Tuch motivated to 'prove himself,' take Sabres to new heights Read more

Observations: Isak Rosen, Tyson Kozak lead Sabres to come-from-behind win Read more

Photos: Buffalo vs. Montreal in the Sabres Prospects Challenge View photos

UB football: UB football looks to avoid 0-3 start when it faces Coastal Carolina Read more

High schools: Williamsville South scores wild 40-36 win over Amherst Read more

Baseball: Pirates fans who live in Lancaster get moment to remember with Albert Pujols' home run ball Read more

Today in sports history: Sept. 16

Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.