[BN] Blitz: DaQuan Jones led big effort by Bills' interior defensive line vs. Browns

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Nov. 22, 2022

Analysis: DaQuan Jones led big effort by Bills' interior defensive line vs. Browns

Dalvin Cook ran for 119 yards on 14 carries. A week prior, Michael Carter and James Robinson did the heavy lifting as the Jets ran 34 times for 174 yards. That came a week after Green Bay topped 200 yards on 31 carries (in a Bills win).

A strength for Buffalo's defense was suddenly a weakness.

So, facing Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt and one of the top guard tandems in the NFL in Wyatt Teller and Joel Bitonio, the Bills were in for a long day Sunday vs. the Cleveland Browns.

But DaQuan Jones set the tone on Cleveland's first running play, beating Teller off the line to stuff the run attempt. The Bills held Chubb, the league's third-best rusher entering Sunday, to just 19 yards on 14 carries, a 1.36-yard average (the worst of his young career).

Mark Gaughan wrote about the run stuffing.

MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS

James Cook made the most of his time on the field: Cook played 16 offensive snaps. He ran 11 times for 86 yards and was targeted twice. When he was on the field, the Bills were looking his way. Here are some takeaways from the snap counts. Read more

Matt Milano for DPOY?: Some of his teammates are making the case. “He does everything in there. He’s tackling Nick Chubb one-on-one. He’s dropping back in coverage getting interceptions – he’s doing everything,” Von Miller said. In a league with Micah Parsons in it, Milano likely won't win DPOY this year, but he's making a strong case for All-Pro consideration. Read more

Edmunds, Epenesa going to 'be a stretch' to play Thursday: A short week means less time for the Bills to heal. So linebacker Tremaine Edmunds and defensive end A.J. Epenesa may not be healthy enough to face the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving Day. Monday's observations lead with more on the short week, plus Sean McDermott talking about his sideline conversation with Stefon Diggs. Read more

Dorsey Watch: How'd the Bills deploy their personnel Sunday afternoon? Here's our weekly look at the packages. Read more

Broadcast breakdown: How did familiar voice Andrew Catalon and James Lofton, who Alan Pergament calls the "Bill Walton version of NFL analysts," fare in their Bills-Browns broadcast Sunday? Here's our weekly review. Read more

Miss anything from Sunday? Our Bills-Browns hub has all of our coverage from Sunday's game in one place. Read more

Is Zach Wilson getting benched? "I’m going to get to the tape and just evaluate everything,” Jets coach Robert Saleh said when asked if Wilson was still the Jets starting quarterback. “I will leave it at that as we are keeping everything on the table over the next couple of days." Read more

MORE TBN SPORTS

Sabres: Mike Harrington: Are the Sabres only going to give us 10 fun games? Losing streak has to be stopped. Now. Read more

Sabres Notebook: Waiver claim Tyson Jost looking to find the rhythm he missed in Minnesota Read more

High schools: Bennett overcomes 14-0 halftime deficit to score 20 unanswered in second-half vs. McQuaid Read more

Iroquois football's season ends with 20-8 loss at Batavia in Far West regional Read more

Jamestown football season ends in Class A regional loss to Hilton Read more

Xander Hind runs for five TDs to lead Randolph football to Class D state semifinals Read more

