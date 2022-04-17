[BN] Blitz: DaQuan Jones 'coming full circle' in joining Bills

BY JEFF NEIBURG

April 17, 2022

Defensive tackle DaQuan Jones 'coming full circle' in joining Buffalo Bills

Johnson City, N.Y., isn't necessarily close to Orchard Park, but it's not very far either.

Surely, Orchard Park is a lot closer to Johnson City than Tennessee or Carolina.

DaQuan Jones said after he signed a two-year, $14 million deal with the Buffalo Bills in March that he "wanted to try to be somewhere closer to home ... I have a lot of family that’s never been to a lot of my games."

The roster he was joining had a little bit to do with it, too.

"I definitely wanted to be a part of that," Jones said.

He went from tweeting about Josh Allen during the Chiefs game to trying to help the Bills get over the hump.

Katherine Fitzgerald has more on Jones "coming full circle" in his return to New York.

