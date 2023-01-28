[BN] Blitz: Dane Jackson resilient after taking on larger role in Bills defense

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Jan. 28, 2023

Cornerback Dane Jackson resilient after taking on larger role in Buffalo Bills defense

No Buffalo Bills cornerback was on the field more than Dane Jackson was this season.

Jackson, in his third season, played 829 snaps on defense (82% of defensive snaps in games he was active), the third-most snaps among Bills defensive backs and fourth-most across the defense.

Most of those came after a scary injury early in the season that Jackson had to battle back from.

The Bills fell short of their goals, but Jackson said he'll remember the 2022 season as one defined by "resiliency."

“You never know what you’re going through, what other people are going through, but you’ve just gotta keep chomping away," he said.

The Bills had hoped this would be the season they solidified the starter opposite Tre'Davious White. They drafted a corner in the first round last year. But they enter the offseason still searching for that starter, Sean McDermott said.

Where does Jackson fit in?

MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS

Inside the ratings: This year's version of the Buffalo Bills had slightly lower television ratings than last year's version. However, there were more households tuning in. How do you explain that? Well, that's right up Alan Pergament's alley. Take a look inside the numbers. Read more

An open letter to Jordan Poyer: From Voice of the Fan columnist Pete Rosen: "Through your Buffalo tenure, you have done it all ... Thank you for everything, for it is everything that you gave. You are always welcome back." Read more

Milano heading to the Pro Bowl: Buffalo Bills linebacker Matt Milano was named to the Pro Bowl as a replacement for Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt, who is unable to participate due to injury. Read more

Miles Sanders rocks custom Damar Hamlin cleats: The Eagles running back is a longtime friend of Hamlin. One shoe has a portrait of Hamlin surrounded by a heart. The other has his No. 3 jersey number. The cleats also feature a reference to "Did We Win?" Read more

Bills fire safeties coach Jim Salgado: Salgado had been with the Buffalo Bills for the past six seasons, starting with head coach Sean McDermott in 2017 as a defensive assistant. Read more

The rapid evolution of Joe Burrow: From The Ringer: "The Bengals’ star quarterback has taken another step up this season, not by refining his play style but by changing it. That’s his superpower." Read more

What to do about Dak: The Cowboys have some thinking to do. ESPN's Todd Archer lays out the three options Dallas must consider. Read more

MORE TBN SPORTS

Buffalo Sabres: Don Granato's decision to cut back on practicing is paying off for Sabres Read more

Colleges: Alton McDermott, Daniel DiGrande lift Canisius hockey to win against Niagara in Battle of the Bridge Read more

High schools: Orchard Park hands Lancaster first ECIC I hockey loss of season Read more

Lewiston-Porter's Jalen Duff scores 2,000th point; City Honors' Ava Purks gets 1,000th Read more

2022 Boys cross country: Celebrating the best runners in Western New York Read more

Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.