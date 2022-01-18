[BN] Blitz: Daboll, Frazier balance interviews with playoff prep

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Jan. 18, 2022
Brian Daboll, Leslie Frazier balance potential life-changing interviews with playoff preparations
It's like the Bills knew this would happen.
Remember when the Bills proposed a rule change that would prevent interviews for coaching and front office positions until after conference championship weekend and ban hiring until after the Super Bowl?
It didn't work out so well for them. It actually got worse.
So here the Bills are, trying to prepare for the biggest game of the season, a de facto AFC title game in Kansas City, and their offensive and defensive coordinators are devoting energy elsewhere.
Brian Daboll and Leslie Frazier are in the mix for other jobs.
Here's how they're balancing their time.
MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS
Monday observations: There's a lot of mutual respect going around as the Bills and Chiefs get ready for their Sunday showdown in Kansas City. Jay Skurski's observations from Monday lead with more on that, and include Sean McDermott's thoughts on the kicking game, Leslie Frazier's thoughts on the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and more. Read more
Inside Allen's perfect performance: When you throw more touchdown passes than incompletions, you're having a pretty good night. For Josh Allen Saturday night inside Highmark Stadium, it was as good as it gets. As he does each week, Jim Kubiak broke down Allen's performance with video and analysis. Read more
Position grades: It wasn't perfect for every position group, but it was pretty darn close. Here's how Mark Gaughan saw it when he rewatched the beat down. Read more
Heading to KC? Say goodbye to Anchor Bar and Duff's, Mark Sommer wrote, "and hello to Arthur Bryant's, home to smoked meats served with Wonder bread and fries, and Jack Stack Barbecue, featuring hickory-flavored ribs and brisket." Read more
What Jordan Palmer texted Josh Allen: Allen and his quarterback coach/mentor Jordan Palmer have a pretty strong relationship. The coach knows how to get the most out of the quarterback and what to say to motivate him. Read more
Red zone offense on fire: In case you missed it yesterday, Mark Gaughan wrote about Buffalo's improved red zone offense, which has been lights out the last six weeks. Read more
Mama Kelce racks up miles: The NFL could have made it easier for Donna Kelce by scheduling her sons' games on different days this weekend. But she still saw both of her boys play in person on the same day in Florida and in Kansas City. Here's how she did it. Read more
'The Saturday Night Massacre': From The Ringer: "The Bills vaporized the Patriots with a masterful performance that upended our understanding of this postseason." Read more
MORE TBN SPORTS
Sabres: Mike Harrington: Clippings by Wings among season's biggest frustrations for Sabres Read more
Observations: Jeff Skinner scores again, but Sabres' offense comes up short Read more
Photos: Red Wings 3, Sabres 2 OT View photos
Colleges: Summer Hemphill, Dyaisha Fair lead UB women to comeback victory over Kent State Read more
High schools: Lancaster, Lewiston-Porter stay at No. 1 in News girls basketball polls Read more
Canisius remains No. 1 in large schools boys basketball polls; Nichols takes top spot in small Read more
Today in sports history: Jan. 18
Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.