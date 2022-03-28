[BN] Blitz: Crowder sees 'great opportunity' to contribute in Buffalo

BY JEFF NEIBURG
March 28, 2022
WR Jamison Crowder sees 'great opportunity' to contribute in Buffalo
After he signed a one-year deal with the Bills earlier this month, wide receiver Jamison Crowder is eager to get the 2022 season rolling and have a chance to compete for a Super Bowl.
The 28-year-old has played for Washington and the New York Jets. He's been a part of just two winning seasons, both with Washington, during his seven-year NFL career.
Who wouldn't be excited to join this team with that in mind?
“The thing that really attracted me was I was playing against Buffalo the last few years and just kind of seeing how close they’ve been to competing for a Super Bowl,” Crowder said Wednesday.
Crowder is a few years removed from the best performance of his career. But the Bills have good reason to believe a healthy Crowder offers good bang for their buck.
Katherine Fitzgerald has the story.
MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS
How could a Buffalo Bills stadium be financed? Other NFL deals provide clues: Where exactly will the state and Erie County come up with the funds to pay for the new stadium? Sports economists say they believe the plan will likely follow a similar approach to other stadiums built downstate and recent NFL stadiums constructed using substantial public funds. Mike Petro has more. Read more
Mailbag: What does Miami's trade for Tyreek Hill mean for the Bills? Should you be concerned about Stefon Diggs' contract situation? Do the Bills have any other player on their roster that they can restructure or extend their contract to come up with some money to sign a cornerback? Answers to those questions and others are in this week's mailbag. Read more
NAACP, Bills in Buffalo campaign still pushing for downtown stadium: The Buffalo chapter of the NAACP and the Bills in Buffalo group are continuing to push for the new Bills stadium to be built downtown, despite plans to build the stadium in Orchard Park. Read more
Owners not likely to make much news: From the AP: "There's virtually no chance NFL owners will be competing during their meetings this week with the stream of big news made by trades and in free agency thus far this year." Read more
Football Morning in America: Peter King agrees with the story above: "We could be looking at one of the all-time sleepy NFL meetings if the one thing that matters this week—the proposal to make overtime fair—doesn’t pass when it comes to a vote in Palm Beach, Fla," King wrote in his FMIA column. The column also has a note about why Miami getting Hill might not make them toe-to-toe contenders with the Bills in the AFC East. Read more
MORE TBN SPORTS
Sabres: Observations: Sabres battle back twice but fall to Rangers in OT Read more
Mike Harrington's NHL power rankings Read more
With support from afar, Dylan Cozens learning patience in Year 2 with Sabres Read more
Colleges: 'They were motivated': Five key moments in St. Bonaventure's path to NIT semifinals Read more
St. Bonaventure could be one of last NIT teams at Madison Square Garden Read more
1977 Bonnies relish 2022 NIT run: 'Keep coming together and keep bonding together' Read more
Syracuse hires UB's Felisha Legette-Jack as women's basketball coach Read more
High schools: 2022 girls lacrosse players to watch Read more
