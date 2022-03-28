[BN] Blitz: Crowder sees 'great opportunity' to contribute in Buffalo

NAACP, Bills in Buffalo campaign still pushing for downtown stadium: The Buffalo chapter of the NAACP and the Bills in Buffalo group are continuing to push for the new Bills stadium to be built downtown, despite plans to build the stadium in Orchard Park. Read more

Owners not likely to make much news: From the AP: "There's virtually no chance NFL owners will be competing during their meetings this week with the stream of big news made by trades and in free agency thus far this year." Read more