[BN] Blitz: Could Notre Dame TE be a Day 2 steal?

BY JEFF NEIBURG
April 24, 2021
NFL draft profile: Notre Dame's Tommy Tremble could be Bills' long-awaited move at tight end
The Bills have one obvious missing component on offense: Tight end.
They selected two in the 2019 draft, and had Tyler Kroft for a few seasons after signing him in free agency, but things have not worked out as planned for the Bills at that position.
Brandon Beane acknowledged that when the season ended. A tight end that opposing teams have to really plan for doesn't exists on the Bills' roster.
In the months that followed, the Bills haven't done a whole lot to change that. They signed Jacob Hollister, who will compete to fill one of the roles opened up by the departures of Lee Smith and Kroft.
The Bills are unlikely to go through the 2021 draft next week without taking at least one tight end. But they're also unlikely to select one with their first pick.
That's why Notre Dame’s Tommy Tremble could make a lot of sense on Day 2.
Jay Skurski has the details in the latest of our series profiling potential Bills draft picks.
