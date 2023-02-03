BY JEFF NEIBURG

Feb. 3, 2023

Georgia safety Chris Smith brings football IQ at position of need for Bills

For a few years, the Bills have had arguably the steadiest (and best) safety tandem in the NFL.

Now, they enter the offseason with the safety position being one that could use a revamping. Jordan Poyer has earned a big contract, but it might not come in Buffalo. Micah Hyde is entering the last year of his deal. Damar Hamlin’s health status is uncertain.

So, start familiarizing yourself with safeties in this draft class.

And start with Chris Smith, the Georgia safety whose one big knock is his size: he's 5-foot-10 and 188 pounds. But what Smith lacks in size he makes up for with football IQ and leadership.

Mark Gaughan has the story on Smith from the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala.

MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS

Poyer's clutch long drive helps AFC to early lead: On the topic of Bills safeties, Jordan Poyer had a clutch long drive (yes, a golf swing) out a the Pro Bowl. Matt Milano had a solid showing in an event that included a water balloon toss. Read more

While we're still talking safeties... the Bills announced Thursday they have hired Joe Danna as safeties coach. Read more

Big Tree residents wonder about mess, other impacts of stadium construction: “As much as we say these projects are going to be nice and clean and neat, they never are. I don’t want to be dealing with that, and I don’t think any other resident would,” one man said. Read more

Players' All-Pros: Six Bills players finished in the top five at their respective positions in voting for the first Players' All-Pro team, announced by the NFL Players Association on Thursday. Read more

What is the Erie County Stadium Corp. and what's its role in the new Bills stadium? From Mike Petro: "The 11 members of the Erie County Stadium Corp. board of directors didn't have a say in negotiating the deal to build a new stadium for the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park. But they will have a central role in shepherding the deal through the review process and then overseeing the project during construction." Here's an explainer. Read more

Pennsylvania lawmaker proposes 'Damar’s Law': A Pennsylvania lawmaker is drafting a bill to require automated external defibrillators (AEDs) at school sporting events in the aftermath of Bills safety Damar Hamlin's scary collapse on the field Jan. 2 in Cincinnati. Read more

A year too late, but no lingering questions: From The Ringer: "Tom Brady’s year of unretirement was a spectacular failure on the field and off, but now the NFL’s GOAT can officially walk away from his football career knowing the time was right." Read more

