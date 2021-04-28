[BN] Blitz: Could Caleb Farley fall to the Bills?

BY JEFF NEIBURG

NFL draft profile: Supremely confident cornerback Caleb Farley could be available for Bills

NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah said Virginia Tech cornerback Caleb Farley is "one of the top five players in the draft," yet he recently mocked him going as low as No. 22 to Tennessee.

With that type of praise from that type of talent evaluator, what is Farley doing being featured in our series looking at possibilities for the Bills?

The answer to that question is a little complicated.

Farley was one of the college players who sat out the 2020 season because of Covid-19 concerns, a decision he detailed in a first-person essay for "NBC Sports' Football Morning in America" in August. His mother died of cancer, and growing old with his father means "more than football," he said.

Sitting out may have been a hit to his draft stock since he's only played cornerback for two seasons after playing quarterback and wide receiver in high school.