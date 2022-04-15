[BN] Blitz: Could Bills trade up for 'unicorn' safety?

BY JEFF NEIBURG

April 15, 2022

Could Bills trade up for Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton, considered 'unicorn' at the position?

How much longer will Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde be Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde?

It's a question the Bills are considering as both are in their 30s and the Bills prepare to continue to be in a championship window for another few seasons.

Poyer, who recently hired Drew Rosenhaus, has apparently approached the Bills about extending his contract beyond 2022. Hyde is signed through 2023.

For now, the safety duo remains one of the best in the National Football League.

So to call safety a position of need for the Bills is not being truthful. Still, it's never too soon to think about the future. Especially when a player like Notre Dame's 6-foot-4, 220-pound safety Kyle Hamilton is in the draft class.

Hamilton won't be around when the Bills pick at No. 25, so to get him means moving up.

While that seems like a long shot, there are some other names to watch in the safety class.

MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS

Effort underway to get Butch Byrd on Bills Wall of Fame: Byrd still holds the franchise record for career interceptions, with 40. He also returned a punt 74 yards for a touchdown in the 1965 American Football League title game, which remains the last time the Bills won a league championship. Read more

Mel Kiper thinks 25 is too soon for RB: But he has the Bills taking a running back with their second pick. Read more

More visitors: Virginia Tech tight James Mitchell made Top 30 visits to the Bills and the Raiders, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. Read more

Coastal Carolina tight end Isaiah Likely was also in Buffalo on a Top 30 visit to the Bills, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Read more

The Bills also reportedly conducted a private workout with Miami (Fla.) wide receiver Charleston Rambo. Read more

Derek Carr joins the 40 club: $40 million, that is. The contract extension puts him in the company of Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes, Dak Prescott, Matthew Stafford and Deshaun Watson. Read more

Why is free agency before the draft? From ESPN, here's how the offseason schedule impacts roster-building decisions, big-money deals and more. Read more

MORE TBN SPORTS

Sabres: Observations: Another night of firsts for Owen Power in Sabres' loss to St. Louis Read more

Sabres' Don Granato named an assistant coach for Team USA at world championships Read more

Photos: Buffalo Sabres fall to St. Louis Blues View photos

Colleges: UB notes: Forward Adebola Adeyeye to transfer to Kentucky; Bulls add defensive end Read more

Despite what survey says, UB football players say team is anything but boring Read more

High schools: Franklinville native Josh Haskell commits to Daemen basketball Read more

City Honors' Caleb Chapman commits to D'Youville basketball Read more

Today in sports history: April 15

Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.