[BN] Blitz: Cost of Bills tickets will go up. Here's why

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Feb. 11, 2022
Price of season tickets for Bills games to rise by 11% for 2022 season
What's the cost of winning? An 11% increase in ticket prices, apparently.
The Bills said the average increase will be $11.57 per game, bringing the average price per ticket (including club and regular seats) to $113.
It may sound like a big leap, but the Bills say their average season ticket price is 14% below the league average, and at least 20 teams have announced planned price increases for the 2022 season.
“We think it's fair market value,” said Chris Colleary, the team’s vice president of ticket sales and service.
“We want to have price points for everybody. This is a blue-collar community, and we want to be cognizant of that when we're setting our pricing.”
