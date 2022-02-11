 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
[BN] Blitz: Cost of Bills tickets will go up. Here's why
0 comments

[BN] Blitz: Cost of Bills tickets will go up. Here's why

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Feb. 11, 2022

Bills Patriots playoffs fourth (copy)

Fans cheer on the Bills during the fourth quarter of the AFC wild-card game at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Jan. 15, 2022.

Price of season tickets for Bills games to rise by 11% for 2022 season

What's the cost of winning? An 11% increase in ticket prices, apparently. 

The Bills said the average increase will be $11.57 per game, bringing the average price per ticket (including club and regular seats) to $113.

It may sound like a big leap, but the Bills say their average season ticket price is 14% below the league average, and at least 20 teams have announced planned price increases for the 2022 season.

“We think it's fair market value,” said Chris Colleary, the team’s vice president of ticket sales and service. 

“We want to have price points for everybody. This is a blue-collar community, and we want to be cognizant of that when we're setting our pricing.”

Jay Skurski has the full story.

READ MORE

MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS

Rams TE coach recalls fond Buffalo memories: Wes Phillips, the son of Wade Phillips, moved to Buffalo with his family the summer before his junior year of high school in 1995. He played two years at Williamsville North. Now, he's following his father and grandfather into the family business. He’s currently in his third season with the Los Angeles Rams and first as both the tight ends coach and run-game coordinator. Read more

Allen asked to observe 13-second moment of silence: Among Josh Allen's interviews out at the Super Bowl's Radio Row was a stop with USA Today Sports and host Mackenzie Salmon, who asked Allen to join in a moment of silence. Read more

Bills retain Dodson: The Bills brought back backup linebacker Tyrel Dodson on Thursday, signing the three-year veteran to a one-year contract. Read more

Greg Bell's football life led him to Buffalo, where it veered into art collection: Bell was the top draft choice of the Bills in 1984. Last night, Bell and LeRoi Johnson, Rick James' brother, were at a Super Bowl party called “Art ‘n’ The Bowl.” Bell was one of the hosts and Johnson was one of the artists. It was just like old times. Read more

8 headed to the Hall: Tony Boselli is leading a class of eight heading into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Read more

Rasmus Dahlin keeps his promise: The Sabres' defenseman scored and did Dion Dawkins' "celly" celebration. Read more

Award winners: The NFL announced its league award winners Thursday night. Here's who won what. Read more

MORE TBN SPORTS

Sabres: Mike Harrington: There's no reason for Sabres to have fear in their game. Just go play. Read more

Observations: Rasmus Dahlin scores, celebrates, but Sabres fall apart in OT loss Read more

UPL arrives in Rochester as fellow Sabres prospects continue to excel with Amerks Read more

High schools: Grand Island's Brian Bielec overcomes knee surgeries to go 40-0 on the season Read more

Former St. Joe's QB Casey Kelly moves from walk-on tight end to scholarship at Ole Miss Read more

Hailey Cenname becomes first West Seneca East girls basketball player to reach 1,000 points Read more

Today in sports history: Feb. 11

Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

A bus, a bullying incident and a court order for the students' names
Local News

A bus, a bullying incident and a court order for the students' names

  • Updated

A Getzville mother who says her daughter was bullied on a school bus by several St. Joseph's Collegiate Institute students has gained a court order directing the high school to disclose the names and addresses of its students on the bus when the incident happened and any disciplinary reports over it.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News