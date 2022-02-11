[BN] Blitz: Cost of Bills tickets will go up. Here's why

MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS

Rams TE coach recalls fond Buffalo memories: Wes Phillips, the son of Wade Phillips, moved to Buffalo with his family the summer before his junior year of high school in 1995. He played two years at Williamsville North. Now, he's following his father and grandfather into the family business. He’s currently in his third season with the Los Angeles Rams and first as both the tight ends coach and run-game coordinator. Read more