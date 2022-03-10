 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
[BN] Blitz: Cornerback market boasts plenty of veterans
[BN] Blitz: Cornerback market boasts plenty of veterans

  • Updated
BY JEFF NEIBURG

March 10, 2022

Buffalo Bills training camp: Day 7

Buffalo Bills player Levi Wallace makes a catch during a drill.

Bills free agents: Cornerback market boasts plenty of veterans

Tre'Davious White's injury made the Bills think about a lot of things. It brought on a lot of thoughts about their short-term needs when it happened.

Months later, the future at cornerback is up in the air.

White is still rehabbing from a torn ACL. Levi Wallace is set to become an unrestricted free agent. What was a position of major strength for the Bills is now a position that needs retooling, assuming Wallace ends up being too costly for the Bills.

White's timeline and cap considerations will both factor into the decision on what the Bills do next. It's likely they look outside the organization for a potential starter. There are some veterans who could be in line for a one-year deal. The Bills have been open to those deals.

The first part in a series examining the Bills' free-agent possibilities at key positions has Katherine Fitzgerald taking a look at the cornerbacks.

Bills free up more cap space: Tuesday, it was the release of A.J. Klein that freed up some cap space for the Bills. Wednesday, they released guard Jon Feliciano, who was scheduled to count $4.967 million against the 2022 cap – 14th highest on the team.

Lawson trying to 'come back home': Wednesday, Shaq Lawson tweeted out a short video of him in a Buffalo uniform, complete with a Zubaz arm sleeve, raising his arms to the sky. "I am trying come back home. I miss y'all boys it been long two years," the former Bills defensive end tweeted to Jordan Poyer.

What positions are most important? With free agency coming next week, Kathrine Fitzgerald ranked what position groups are most important for the Bills to focus on.

Mock draft: Jay Skurski's first mock draft of the year has the Bills making sort of a splash. Add another piece on defense, in the secondary or up front? Nope. How about a breakaway receiver instead...

More QB movement: Before the Eagles had a chance to even use the first round pick the Colts sent them for Carson Wentz, Indianapolis moved on from Wentz Wednesday, when they traded him to Washington.

So... Jimmy G is now the prize player of the offseason?

Trubisky to the Giants? It would make sense, the NY Post's Paul Schwartz wrote, but it's complicated.

Sabres: How the 'Jack Eichel effect' continues at Roswell Park after his exit from the Sabres

Mike Harrington: How will Sabres react to all the eyes on them the next two games?

Jack Eichel on return to Buffalo: 'No bitterness in me whatsoever'

Colleges: UB women's basketball tops Western Michigan 63-49 in MAC Tournament opener

UB men ready to open MAC Tournament against Akron

Niagara's Aaliyah Parker named MAAC Rookie of the Year in women's basketball

Erik Brady: When St. Bonaventure plays George Mason, Jim Engelhardt cheers for both (a little louder for Bonnies)

High schools: Gretchen Dolan's 52 points lead Williamsville South past Hamburg 80-75 for Class A crown

Lewiston-Porter girls put away Eden, advance to Far West Regionals

Orchard Park's Craig Dana to resign as football coach after long tenure with program

Joe Licata returns to Williamsville South as head football coach

