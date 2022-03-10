[BN] Blitz: Cornerback market boasts plenty of veterans

BY JEFF NEIBURG

March 10, 2022

Bills free agents: Cornerback market boasts plenty of veterans

Tre'Davious White's injury made the Bills think about a lot of things. It brought on a lot of thoughts about their short-term needs when it happened.

Months later, the future at cornerback is up in the air.

White is still rehabbing from a torn ACL. Levi Wallace is set to become an unrestricted free agent. What was a position of major strength for the Bills is now a position that needs retooling, assuming Wallace ends up being too costly for the Bills.

White’s timeline and cap considerations will both factor into the decision on what the Bills do next. It's likely they look outside the organization for a potential starter. There are some veterans who could be in line for a one-year deal. The Bills have been open to those deals.