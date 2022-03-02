[BN] Blitz : Combine Observations: McDermott, Daboll downplay rift

BY JEFF NEIBURG
March 2, 2022
Combine Observations: Sean McDermott, Brian Daboll downplay any talk of a rift
In separate news conferences Tuesday at the NFL scouting combine, Sean McDermott and Brian Daboll largely downplayed the alleged rift between the two of them – a subplot that emerged from the Brian Flores lawsuit.
Of course, neither coach has anything to gain from making this supposed issue a topic of conversation publicly.
"Not every conversation on good teams and thriving teams, like we’ve been, are going to be easy,” McDermott said. “But, no, I had no issue with Brian."
Case closed? Good enough for us.
Jay Skurski has four more takeaways from the first day of the combine in Indianapolis.
Will Emmanuel Sanders return? Will any franchise tags be used?
MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS
Why it's 'unrealistic' for Mitchell Trubisky to return: Brandon Beane and Sean McDermott made it clear that Trubisky won't be back as the Bills' backup. "I feel sure he's going to get a good opportunity to at least compete for a starting job this year,” Beane said. Read more
McDermott raves about new OL coach: “I feel so good about Aaron (Kromer) in terms of the level that he's coached at as an offensive line coach,” McDermott said. “You know, a big, big emphasis for us is protecting our quarterback. And you guys know why. I don't need to tell you why. So making a big-time hire at that position was important for me this offseason." Read more
New combine begins: In case you missed it, Katherine Fitzgerald wrote about the return of the combine and the adjustments that come with. Read more
How will the Bills save space? A big contract extension for wide receiver Stefon Diggs would be one way to create a lot of space under the salary cap for the 2022 NFL season. Mark Gaughan listed some other ways, too. Read more
QB questions loom: From the AP: "The buzz at the NFL scouting combine Tuesday wasn’t so much about this year’s unheralded crop of quarterback prospects. It was on veterans who may or may not be on the move this month." Read more
How many?! Approximately two-thirds of the United States watched the Super Bowl, according to a survey conducted by the National Football League and Nielsen. Read more
Taunting review: From ESPN: "The league's internal review of 2021 film revealed a total of 61 taunting flags in 2021, the most in at least two decades of league play, following a point of emphasis intended to reduce hostilities between players. Of that total, 56 were attributed to acts the NFL will continue to legislate." Read more
MORE TBN SPORTS
Sabres: Key question for Sabres vs. Leafs: Will their top line produce at both ends of the ice? Read more
Sabres Notebook: Jack Quinn back at practice, will return to Rochester Read more
Colleges: UB guard Ronaldo Segu looks for timely shot as Bulls prepare for MAC Tournament Read more
Canisius women aim for consistency as MAAC tournament approaches Read more
High schools: O'Hara nabs ninth straight MMAA girls basketball title in 68-42 win over St. Mary's Read more
Olean boys advance to Class B-1 final Read more
Dolan’s 47 points carries Williamsville South girls; Mescall lifts up Iroquois Read more
Lackawanna boys move to B-1 final with help from up-tempo style Read more
Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.