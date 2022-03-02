[BN] Blitz : Combine Observations: McDermott, Daboll downplay rift

How will the Bills save space? A big contract extension for wide receiver Stefon Diggs would be one way to create a lot of space under the salary cap for the 2022 NFL season. Mark Gaughan listed some other ways, too. Read more

QB questions loom: From the AP: "The buzz at the NFL scouting combine Tuesday wasn’t so much about this year’s unheralded crop of quarterback prospects. It was on veterans who may or may not be on the move this month." Read more

How many?! Approximately two-thirds of the United States watched the Super Bowl, according to a survey conducted by the National Football League and Nielsen. Read more