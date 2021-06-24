[BN] Blitz: Cole Beasley has no regrets; some Bills fans will back him

BY JEFF NEIBURG

June 24, 2021

Bills receiver Cole Beasley says he has no regrets for comments on vaccine

This should come as no surprise to anyone: Cole Beasley has no regrets after lashing out against the NFLPA on social media and saying what he said about vaccines.

Beasley, who has been outspoken against vaccinations, made his strongest statement last week when he ripped the protocols agreed to by the NFLPA and said it could force him into retirement.

In an interview with the Fort Worth Star-Telegram in his home state of Texas, Beasley said he was standing by what he said but "not trying to sway anybody in either direction. That’s what I am doing and that’s the end of it." He said he no longer wants to be a distraction.

Meanwhile, here in Western New York, a rally will be held Sunday near the Bills’ home field in support of the receiver.