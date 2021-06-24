[BN] Blitz: Cole Beasley has no regrets; some Bills fans will back him

BY JEFF NEIBURG
June 24, 2021
Bills receiver Cole Beasley says he has no regrets for comments on vaccine
This should come as no surprise to anyone: Cole Beasley has no regrets after lashing out against the NFLPA on social media and saying what he said about vaccines.
Beasley, who has been outspoken against vaccinations, made his strongest statement last week when he ripped the protocols agreed to by the NFLPA and said it could force him into retirement.
In an interview with the Fort Worth Star-Telegram in his home state of Texas, Beasley said he was standing by what he said but "not trying to sway anybody in either direction. That’s what I am doing and that’s the end of it." He said he no longer wants to be a distraction.
Meanwhile, here in Western New York, a rally will be held Sunday near the Bills’ home field in support of the receiver.
The Constitutional Coalition of New York State has organized “Buffalo backs Beasley." Jay Skurski has the story.
MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS
New Hall inductees introduced: Former Bills lineman Kyle Williams, who played 13 seasons in Buffalo, and former Bills vice president and general manager John Butler will be among those officially inducted to the Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame later this year. Read more
Q&A with Eric Washington: Who is the Bills coach with the most important job of 2021? That might be defensive line coach Eric Washington. In case you missed it, here's how he plans to develop rookies Greg Rousseau and Carlos Basham. Read more
Diggs has the best contract: Per Pro Football Focus, Stefon Diggs has the NFL's top contract measured by "the value they’ve provided since signing the contract, and the value at signing compared to our expectation based on past performance." Read more
This came after PFF ranked Diggs the 45th best player in the league. Read more
No stipend: From the AP: NFL players must decide by July 2 if they plan to opt out of playing this season due to Covid-19 concerns, though voluntary opt-outs will not be paid any stipend this year. Read more
Leaving Indy: It appears the NFL scouting combine is moving out of its home in Indianapolis. The NFL informed teams it will begin accepting bids from other cities to host the annual predraft event. Read more
Alternate revenue streams: From CNBC: "The NFL said Wednesday it is exploring strategic options, including selling stakes, for its NFL Media properties, including NFL Network, NFL RedZone and its digital platforms." Read more
