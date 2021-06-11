[BN] Blitz: Christian Wade's aiming higher than just the practice squad

BY JEFF NEIBURG

June 11, 2021

Inside the Bills: Christian Wade's aiming higher than just the practice squad in 2021

Like many people with loved ones living in other parts of the world, Christian Wade hasn't seen his parents since March of 2020. And in a rare occurrence, the well-traveled former professional rugby player felt a bit homesick last season.

"I really was yearning to get home," Wade said in an interview with The Buffalo News. "As it stands, I've had to just press the reset button, get back into work mode and just do what I need to do.”

Wade, who is part of the NFL’s International Player Pathway program, is in the same situation he was the last two seasons: He'll head to training camp this year with a chance to make the Bills’ 53-man roster.

Is that chance realistic? Will the Bills cut him instead? He could also get another exemption.

Wade was at a disadvantage last season without having preseason games or spring practices and a condensed training camp. This year will be different.