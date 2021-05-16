[BN] Blitz: Childhood friends Dane Jackson, Damar Hamlin now Bills teammates

BY BEN TSUJIMOTO
May 16, 2021
Living an NFL dream: Childhood friends Dane Jackson and Damar Hamlin now Bills teammates
Dane Jackson and Damar Hamlin grew up in Pittsburgh neighborhoods roughly five miles apart, with Jackson hailing from West End and Hamlin from suburb McKees Rocks. They both stayed close to home for college at the University of Pittsburgh and trained together routinely.
Looking back, neither Bills defensive back could have dreamed that, when they played against each other as 8-year-olds, they'd one day sign for the same NFL team.
The News' Vic Carucci tells the improbable story of how Jackson, a second-year cornerback, and Hamlin, a rookie safety, wound up together again, both competing for roles in the Bills' secondary. Archie Collins, who coaches the secondary at Pitt, speaks to duo's strengths, while Hamlin and Jackson's trainer, who also works with six-time All-Pro Aaron Donald, discusses their preparation for the rigors of the NFL.
