[BN] Blitz: Childhood friends Dane Jackson, Damar Hamlin now Bills teammates

Mailbag: Sorting out the logjam along the defensive line: The Bills will likely face difficult choices in trimming their roster at defensive end and defensive tackle, which could mean headaches for Buffalo's coaching staff and front office. Is Jerry Hughes a lock? Does Darryl Johnson Jr. make the team because of his special teams value? Jay Skurski lends his thoughts on the logjam and much more. Read more

ICYMI: Can the Bills keep pace with their foes' added speed?: A fleet-footed wide receiver corps is no longer a luxury in the NFL; it's become a necessity, with teams eyeing the next Tyreek Hill or Justin Jefferson. Mark Gaughan noted how the Bills' 2021 opponents have stockpiled speedy targets and considers whether Buffalo's counter punch – a more lethal pass rush – will be adequate to keep more explosive offenses at bay. Read more