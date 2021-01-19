[BN] Blitz: Chiefs dominated ground game in Week 6. Will that change?

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Jan. 19, 2021
Circumstances are different, but Bills will have to stop Chiefs' run better this time
How much of what happened during Week 6 is relevant when sizing up the Bills and Chiefs ahead of their AFC championship game this weekend?
That day, Oct. 19, the Bills allowed a season-high 245 rushing yards to the Chiefs in a 26-17 Monday night defeat in Buffalo. The Bills, meanwhile, contained Patrick Mahomes, something most teams fail to do.
But because the Bills focused so much on not letting Mahomes beat them through the air, Kansas City's ground attack had so much success that the Bills barely sniffed the football most of the day, as the Chiefs held the ball for almost 38 minutes.
Writes Mark Gaughan: "The Bills’ defense is in better shape entering the rematch."
Just ask Lamar Jackson and the Ravens. Here's Gaughan's story on how despite the circumstances changing, the Bills know they need to flip the script with their run defense.
MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS
Analyzing Allen: From our QB guru Jim Kubiak: Josh Allen described himself shortly after being drafted by the Bills as being a “big, tall, strong-armed guy that can cut through the wind and I think that’s definitely necessary for a quarterback in Buffalo.” All of that came in handy Saturday night. In a low-scoring game, Allen displayed his leadership skills and still performed at a high level. Here's Kubiak's weekly review of Allen's play, with analysis and video. "From the very first play, Allen had the focused ferocity of a man getting ready to conquer a mountain." Read more
Daboll provides little clarity on his future: "Humbled, honored to have some opportunities. The ultimate goal is to become a head coach one day, but that's not on the agenda right now for me. It's doing everything that I can do to help our team be the best they can be this week." Brian Daboll was reportedly a favorite to get the Chargers job. Now that that's gone, might he be running out of options? Jay Skurski has more on Daboll and some other takeaways from Monday. Read more
Chiefs optimistic about Mahomes' injury: It is, of course, the biggest question mark heading into the weekend. If Patrick Mahomes isn't playing, most of the analysis of these two football teams is rather meaningless. Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Monday that there was a chance, in a different era, that Mahomes would have returned to the field Sunday. He's in the concussion protocol, but Reid didn't sound worried about his star QB. Read more
Why NFL Network's Brandt is honorary member of Bills Mafia: Kyle Brandt may have never been to Buffalo, but it isn't stopping the NFL Network personality from conducting the Bills' hype train. "Buffalo, it taps into something. It means something different.” Jay Skurski tells the story of how it all came to be for the Illinois native. Read more
Celebrity mentions: Wolf Blitzer. Dan Rather. William Fichtner. Summer Sanders. The Iron Sheik. John Cusack. These are some of the notable people showing the Bills some love during this playoff run. Read more
Despite mess, drive-in will go on: It took nearly eight hours for workers at the Transit Drive-In in Lockport to clean up the beer cans, plastic cups and the rest of the waste left behind by the Bills fans who watched their team beat the Ravens Saturday at the theater, which isn't making much of a profit off the event. "It seems as though Bills Mafia is highly skilled at breaking tables, but not so great at cleaning up after themselves," the owner wrote on Facebook. Still, the show will go on Sunday. Read more
Prices soar for Bills-Chiefs: The cheapest of nearly 1,400 tickets on Stubhub as of Monday morning was $775 with asking prices rising to nearly $2,200. Read more
Award winners: Three Buffalo Bills have been recognized by the Professional Football Writers of America for their performances during the 2020 season. Read more
When removing two stars is progress: From the New York Times: "Lamar Jackson and Patrick Mahomes did not return to games over the weekend after exhibiting concussion symptoms, satisfying critics who have long accused the league of turning a blind eye to brain injuries." Read more
