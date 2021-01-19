[BN] Blitz: Chiefs dominated ground game in Week 6. Will that change?

MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS

Analyzing Allen: From our QB guru Jim Kubiak: Josh Allen described himself shortly after being drafted by the Bills as being a “big, tall, strong-armed guy that can cut through the wind and I think that’s definitely necessary for a quarterback in Buffalo.” All of that came in handy Saturday night. In a low-scoring game, Allen displayed his leadership skills and still performed at a high level. Here's Kubiak's weekly review of Allen's play, with analysis and video. "From the very first play, Allen had the focused ferocity of a man getting ready to conquer a mountain." Read more

Daboll provides little clarity on his future: "Humbled, honored to have some opportunities. The ultimate goal is to become a head coach one day, but that's not on the agenda right now for me. It's doing everything that I can do to help our team be the best they can be this week." Brian Daboll was reportedly a favorite to get the Chargers job. Now that that's gone, might he be running out of options? Jay Skurski has more on Daboll and some other takeaways from Monday. Read more