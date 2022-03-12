 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
[BN] Blitz: Chemistry with Allen will be part of backup QB decision
BY JEFF NEIBURG

March 12, 2022

Ryan Fitzpatrick Bills

Ryan Fitzpatrick, pictured with the Miami Dolphins in 2019, is a potential backup quarterback addition for the Buffalo Bills.

Chemistry with Josh Allen will be part of backup QB decision

All indications are that Mitchell Trubisky will not be back with the Bills. 

Buffalo's quarterback room last year just worked. It was a perfect blend of personalities and skill. Trubisky needed a change of scenery and a step back. Josh Allen is Josh Allen. And Davis Webb is like another quarterbacks coach out there.

Allen will be the only one remaining on the roster. Webb joined Brian Daboll with the Giants. Trubisky could possibly head there, too.

How will the Bills address the hole behind Allen? How much will Allen be involved in the decision?

"Allen’s comfort level shouldn’t disproportionately outweigh other factors," Katherine Fitzgerald writes. "Accounting for chemistry with his backups is more of a bonus than a necessity."

Our latest in a series examining free agent possibilities for the Bills focuses on the quarterbacks. 

READ MORE

Changes possible at WR: Emmanuel Sanders and Isaiah McKenzie are free agents. Cole Beasley has been granted permission to seek a trade. There are some intriguing names on the free agency market at wide receiver to mix in with Stefon Diggs and Gabriel Davis.

Bills free agents: Miss any of our series examining free agent possibilities? Catch up below...

Defensive line has the potential for an extreme makeover

Cornerback market boasts plenty of veterans

Editorial Board: The league has no choice but to suspend Calvin Ridley, The Buffalo News' Editorial Board wrote. "The NFL is not trying to 'have it both ways' by accepting money from gambling companies and enforcing its prohibition on betting by players. It is enforcing the clear line of demarcation between bettors and football players."

No indictment for Watson: From the AP: "A grand jury on Friday declined to indict Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson following a police investigation sparked by lawsuits filed by 22 women who have accused him of sexual assault and harassment."

Buck to join Aikman: Joe Buck appears set to leave Fox Sports for ESPN and the Monday Night Football booth. Buck is back with Troy Aikman, like they never left.

Announcer Empowerment Era: From The Ringer: "Blame it on Amazon. Or Tony Romo. One thing is clear watching the recent announcer transaction wire: It's a good time to be a top-tier football analyst."

Today in sports history: March 12

Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.

