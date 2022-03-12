[BN] Blitz: Chemistry with Allen will be part of backup QB decision

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Chemistry with Josh Allen will be part of backup QB decision

All indications are that Mitchell Trubisky will not be back with the Bills.

Buffalo's quarterback room last year just worked. It was a perfect blend of personalities and skill. Trubisky needed a change of scenery and a step back. Josh Allen is Josh Allen. And Davis Webb is like another quarterbacks coach out there.

Allen will be the only one remaining on the roster. Webb joined Brian Daboll with the Giants. Trubisky could possibly head there, too.

How will the Bills address the hole behind Allen? How much will Allen be involved in the decision?

"Allen’s comfort level shouldn’t disproportionately outweigh other factors," Katherine Fitzgerald writes. "Accounting for chemistry with his backups is more of a bonus than a necessity."