[BN] Blitz: Cap increase in 2022 looms over Bills' decisions

BY JEFF NEIBURG

March 10, 2021

NFL salary cap: Big increase in 2022 looms over teams' decisions

The financial strain caused by the coronavirus pandemic has caused a rarity in the NFL: A salary cap dip.

But the dip will be short-lived. Despite dropping somewhere between $13 million and $18 million from 2020 to 2021, the cap is expected to make a big jump in 2022 thanks in part to a new television rights deal.

Estimates say the cap could rise to somewhere around $220 million. That would be about a 19% jump in one year, the biggest in league history.

That's what makes this offseason so difficult for Brandon Beane and other general managers around the NFL. How can you plan for the future knowing what's coming down the line?

One thing is certain: It's a bad year to be a free agent in 2021, but maybe the best year ever to be a free agent in 2022.