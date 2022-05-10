[BN] Blitz: Can the Bills follow the models in Foxborough and Green Bay?

BY JEFF NEIBURG

How stadium development turned Foxborough, Green Bay into offseason destinations

To get an idea of the future the Bills and local officials might have in mind, look no further than Patriot Place and Titletown.

Foxborough, Mass., and Green Bay, Wis., are home to two year-round destinations that aren't solely reliant on 10-plus home NFL football games each year.

Can the Bills and interested developers replicate those models?

It depends on how they plan.

“In the end, what you would have is something that really improves the neighborhood and is a really attractive multipurpose development,” said Roger Noll, a sports economist and professor at Stanford University.

The Bills have been in Orchard Park for five decades, and as Michael Petro reports, " there has been little spinoff development from the Buffalo Bills."

How might that change?

