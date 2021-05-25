[BN] Blitz: Can TE Nate Becker beat the odds?

BY JEFF NEIBURG

May 25, 2021

Bills TE Nate Becker beat odds to just to play in college, still doing it in NFL

Nate Becker is entering his third training camp with the Bills and still remains squarely in the No. 4 spot on the depth chart at tight end.

That, of course, is not good enough to make the 53-man roster, and another trip to the practice squad is not out of the question. Becker only saw action in 2020 during a relatively meaningless Week 17 rout of the Dolphins.

His life experience, however, won't allow him to feel like he's fighting a battle he can't win. He walked on in college and later earned a scholarship.

“It’s not something I think about every day, but if you’re having a bad day you just know – you can look at how far you’ve come and everything you’ve done so far, and it puts you back in shape," he said.