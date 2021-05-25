 Skip to main content
[BN] Blitz: Can TE Nate Becker beat the odds?
[BN] Blitz: Can TE Nate Becker beat the odds?

  May 25, 2021
BY JEFF NEIBURG

May 25, 2021

Nate Becker Buffalo Bills

Bills tight end Nate Becker catches a pass in a drill during practice in August 2019 at St. John Fisher College in Pittsford.

Bills TE Nate Becker beat odds to just to play in college, still doing it in NFL

Nate Becker is entering his third training camp with the Bills and still remains squarely in the No. 4 spot on the depth chart at tight end.

That, of course, is not good enough to make the 53-man roster, and another trip to the practice squad is not out of the question. Becker only saw action in 2020 during a relatively meaningless Week 17 rout of the Dolphins.

His life experience, however, won't allow him to feel like he's fighting a battle he can't win. He walked on in college and later earned a scholarship. 

“It’s not something I think about every day, but if you’re having a bad day you just know – you can look at how far you’ve come and everything you’ve done so far, and it puts you back in shape," he said.

Is this the year he earns his de facto professional scholarship (a spot on the active roster)?

READ MORE

Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.

