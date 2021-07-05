[BN] Blitz: Can Levi Wallace hold off Dane Jackson?

BY JEFF NEIBURG
July 5, 2021
Training camp question: Can Levi Wallace hold off Dane Jackson's challenge for Bills starting CB spot?
Levi Wallace has been defending all comers in the three years he's been on the Bills. That goes for Buffalo's opponents, and those on the team's roster trying to run him down for the starting spot opposite All-Pro cornerback Tre'Davious White.
The latter group has come one after another since the Bills brought on Wallace as an undrafted free agent from the University of Alabama in 2018.
The list includes the lesser-known Kevin Johnson and the well-known Josh Norman.
"He stood the test every single time," defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier said.
Still, it wasn't set in stone that Wallace would even be back in 2021, let alone fighting for the starting spot again.
Now, he faces the youngest challenger he's had to so far.
In part five of our series on the questions facing the Bills ahead of training camp, Vic Carucci analyzes: Can Levi Wallace hold off Dane Jackson?
MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS
Who's ready to emerge? The Bills are returning 21 of 22 starters from 2020 heading into the 2021 season. With all that continuity, it's fair to wonder where the improvement will come from. The answer, Mark Gaughan wrote, comes from within. Here's who is ready to step up. Read more
Other training camp questions: In case you missed the earlier stories in the series...
Part 1: What can Stefon Diggs do for an encore? Read more
Part 2: How many quarterbacks should the Bills keep on the 53-man roster? Read more
Part 3: How many defensive linemen will make the roster? Read more
Inside Isaiah McKenzie's new restaurant: The Buffalo receiver, a Miami native, didn't know much about barbecue before he linked up with Austin, Texas-born pitmaster Mel Rodriguez. Now, the two have a new restaurant in Florida. Long lines and good BBQ seem to go hand in hand. Here's the story from ESPN's Cameron Wolfe. Read more
Mailbag: How many catches will Stefon Diggs have? Will Josh Allen wait for Lamar Jackson to sign? Are the Patriots a real threat? What impact would Zach Ertz have? Vic Carucci answers those questions and others in this week's mailbag. Read more
A letter to Cole Beasley: "Why would you risk all of this for such an outlandish view?" Here's one Depew fan's opinion of the receiver and his vaccination stance. Read more
Fourth of July around the NFL: From NFL.com: Here are some of the best tributes from around the league. Read more
