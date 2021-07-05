[BN] Blitz: Can Levi Wallace hold off Dane Jackson?

BY JEFF NEIBURG

July 5, 2021

Training camp question: Can Levi Wallace hold off Dane Jackson's challenge for Bills starting CB spot?

Levi Wallace has been defending all comers in the three years he's been on the Bills. That goes for Buffalo's opponents, and those on the team's roster trying to run him down for the starting spot opposite All-Pro cornerback Tre'Davious White.

The latter group has come one after another since the Bills brought on Wallace as an undrafted free agent from the University of Alabama in 2018.

The list includes the lesser-known Kevin Johnson and the well-known Josh Norman.

"He stood the test every single time," defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier said.

Still, it wasn't set in stone that Wallace would even be back in 2021, let alone fighting for the starting spot again.

Now, he faces the youngest challenger he's had to so far.