[BN] Blitz: Can Bills unlock O.J. Howard's gifts? They're giving it best shot

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Aug. 4, 2022

Can Bills unlock O.J. Howard's gifts? They're giving it best shot

According to Buffalo News charting, the Bills lined up in two tight end formations, with one running back and two wide receivers, on just 6.5% of snaps last season.

That's not often.

But with Dawson Knox having a breakout season last year and O.J. Howard being signed as a free agent, will that number climb in 2022?

It's a hard question to answer right now, and we won't really know it until the regular season begins. For now, it's easy to see why the Bills took a shot on Howard, a first-round draft pick in 2017 from the University of Alabama who hasn't yet lived up to his potential on the field.

He's hard to miss out there, standing close to 6-foot-6 and weighing in at 251 pounds.

“We’re trying to figure out what guys do best and we’ll try to maximize them and use them as much as possible,” offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey said. “We’re still working through it, it’s early."

Can the Bills unlock Howard's talent? Mark Gaughan has more.

MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS

McKenzie will not participate in upcoming 'America's Got Talent' live show: Isaiah McKenzie, who has been getting rave reviews for his performance at Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University, won’t be part of the group’s second appearance on the popular reality show. Read more

Katherine Fitzgerald wrote about those rave reviews for McKenzie, who is taking advantage of the extra work he's getting in the slot. The sixth-year receiver has had highlight catches virtually every day of camp. Read more

Catch up on camp: The Bills had a walkthrough Wednesday and did not provide access to media. It's a good time, then, to catch up on any of our recent stories you may have missed...

Observations from Tuesday: The battle for the third safety spot heated up as Jordan Poyer went down, Mark Gaughan wrote. Read more

Ed Oliver has been a disruptive force along the Bills' revamped defensive line early on in camp, albeit against a beat-up offensive front. Read more

Speaking of that offensive front, the Bills have had to navigate some injuries as they kicked off camp in Pittsford. Read more

Could this be the last year at St. John Fisher? Jay Skurski opined on the topic when asked about it in our most recent mailbag. Read more

Best players at every position: ESPN asked 50 experts, reporters and analysts to name the NFL's greatest player of all time at every position.

Here are the defensive players, and the offensive players.

NFL appeals Watson ruling: From the AP: "A person familiar with the filing told The Associated Press that the NFL is seeking an indefinite suspension of at least one year plus a fine in appealing a disciplinary officer’s decision to suspend Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson for six games for violating the league’s personal conduct policy." Read more

MORE TBN SPORTS

Basketball: With TBT championship in hand, UB's Blue Collar U sets sights on home-court advantage in 2023 Read more

UB football: Nine Bulls to watch as UB football opens preseason practices Thursday Read more

Sabres: Matteo Costantini looks to apply lessons learned at Sabres development camp with UND Read more

High schools: 25 to Watch: Shane Cercone, Canisius basketball Read more

Three former Lockport athletes to be inducted into Section VI Hall of Fame Read more

Today in sports history: Aug. 4

