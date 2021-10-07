 Skip to main content
[BN] Blitz: 'Calm in the chaos': Stefon Diggs doesn't overhype return to KC
[BN] Blitz: 'Calm in the chaos': Stefon Diggs doesn't overhype return to KC

  • Updated
BY JEFF NEIBURG

Oct. 7, 2021

Agony of defeat

Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs watches as the Kansas City Chiefs celebrate their 38-24 victory over the Bills in the AFC championship game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., on Jan. 24, 2021.

'Be calm in the chaos': Bills WR Stefon Diggs doesn't overhype return to Kansas City

Stefon Diggs doesn't run from defeat, he says. But he also has no interest and feels no need to relive the image.

He knows the one. Maybe you know the one. It's a photo, snapped by Buffalo News photographer James P. McCoy, taken from behind Diggs as the receiver watched the Kansas City Chiefs celebrate on the Arrowhead Stadium field with his hands on his hips.

“If things don’t go your way, you still have to deal with them,” Diggs said Wednesday.

A lot of the "Revenge Narrative" stuff gets talked about more among media and fans than it does inside NFL locker rooms. Look no further than the Brady-Belichick ratings monster that was Sunday Night Football this past week.

And sure, there are probably some athletes who use past defeats or games against former teams as extra motivation.

Diggs just doesn't happen to be one of them, as Katherine Fitzgerald's latest explains.

Wednesday notebook: Tremaine Edmunds was named AFC Defensive Player of the Week for Week 4. Josh Allen's Firebaugh High School hoodie is for sale. More on those, plus the latest injury report, in the Wednesday notebook. Read more

The unique player-sharing deal of Mike Mercer: From Erik Brady: "This week is a good time to remember that bit of yesteryear because Sunday the Buffalo Bills will play the Kansas City Chiefs. And Mercer hit that historic field goal for the Chiefs while on loan from the Bills." What? Read more

How to build a new stadium that works? This sports marketing executive with a lot of experience has some thoughts. Read more

Bills' surprise provides support to family: In case you missed it, here's Katherine Fitzgerald's story on how the Bills gave a lift to a family in need. Read more

PlayAction: Last season, the Bills let the Chiefs' defense get away with overplaying the pass. On Sunday night, the Chiefs are going to use a light box look – six or fewer players in the tackle box – and when they do, Mark Gaughan says the Bills need to have some success with the rushing game to take some pressure off Josh Allen. Here's Gaughan's latest video breakdown. Watch here

Stephon Gilmore moved: The Patriots were reportedly intending to release Stephon Gilmore, but they traded him to Carolina Thursday. Read more

From SI's Albert Breer: New England stared him down, but Stephon Gilmore didn't blink. Read more

Andy Reid is confident in Gordon: Reid, the Kansas City coach, is confident Josh Gordon is on the right path back. He's expected to debut Sunday night vs. Buffalo. Read more

Is NFLPA director's job in jeopardy? DeMaurice Smith's run as executive director of the NFL Players Association might be ending soon, according to an ESPN report. Read more

Sabres: With one game left in preseason, where does Sabres' roster stand? Read more

Colleges: How John Beilein's love of teaching steered his path in coaching Read more

Basketball reunites Felisha Legette-Jack, Maceo Jack at UB Read more

High schools: Nardin wins Monsignor Martin girls golf title Read more

Grand Island girls soccer clinches NFL title with scoreless tie Read more

Lafayette boys soccer showing it has that finishing kick Read more

Akron's Travis Fry, leading goal scorer in Section VI lacrosse, commits to Siena Read more

Today in sports history: Oct. 7

