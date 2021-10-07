[BN] Blitz: 'Calm in the chaos': Stefon Diggs doesn't overhype return to KC

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Oct. 7, 2021

'Be calm in the chaos': Bills WR Stefon Diggs doesn't overhype return to Kansas City

Stefon Diggs doesn't run from defeat, he says. But he also has no interest and feels no need to relive the image.

He knows the one. Maybe you know the one. It's a photo, snapped by Buffalo News photographer James P. McCoy, taken from behind Diggs as the receiver watched the Kansas City Chiefs celebrate on the Arrowhead Stadium field with his hands on his hips.

“If things don’t go your way, you still have to deal with them,” Diggs said Wednesday.

A lot of the "Revenge Narrative" stuff gets talked about more among media and fans than it does inside NFL locker rooms. Look no further than the Brady-Belichick ratings monster that was Sunday Night Football this past week.

And sure, there are probably some athletes who use past defeats or games against former teams as extra motivation.