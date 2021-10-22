[BN] Blitz: Bye week a chance to recharge for Dion Dawkins

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Oct. 22, 2021
Bye week a chance to recharge for Bills left tackle Dion Dawkins
There may be no player on Buffalo's roster who needs this bye week more than Dion Dawkins, who wasn't shy during training camp revealing how excruciating his bout with Covid-19 was. It included being treated at the hospital.
He has talked since about working his way back into shape, which has been an ongoing balance of pushing his body and letting it recover.
Now, it's time to relax. But it's not like he was playing poorly before the bye week. During Monday night's loss, Dawkins blocked pass rusher Harold Landry 18 times in true pass-blocking situations, and didn't give up any hurries to Landry, according to Buffalo News charting.
“I think that I’m in a good spot health-wise, and I definitely have my best foot forward, and I play free," Dawkins said.
Katherine Fitzgerald has more on Dawkins and his plans for rest during the bye week.
Public will have the chance to be heard on stadium lease: People will have a few chances to let their voices be heard. From Sandra Tan: "Legislators unanimously adopted a resolution Thursday that would allow for at least three public hearings to be held prior to a Legislature vote on a stadium lease agreement." Read more
Ratings record: Buffalo's loss in Nashville on “Monday Night Football” carried by ESPN and local ABC affiliate WKBW-TV was the highest-rated game locally in team history – at least since meters arrived here in 2000, according to WIVB-TV research director Bob Gallivan. Read more
Dawson Knox has surgery; bye week helps his timeline for return Read more
Position grades: Red-zone offense is blot on Bills' rankings Read more
Jim Kubiak: How Bills used unique RPO concepts; how Titans made Josh Allen uncomfortable Read more
Upon Further Review: Monday hurt, but the Bills have shown before they can process this pain Read more
Congress seeks information: From the AP: "A Congressional committee is seeking documents and information from the NFL regarding the investigation into the Washington Football Team and how the league handled it." Read more
Will Mayfield get his extension? From The Ringer: "Cleveland came into this season still uncertain about the team’s future with Baker Mayfield. Now, six games in and with Mayfield out this week, the team seems to have more questions than answers." Read more
NFL coaches have changed the way they explain fourth down decisions: From Sports Illustrated: "By painting this obviously analytical decision as one of guts and feel, coaches have discovered a fascinating way to have their cake and eat it, too." Read more
Sabres: Linus Ullmark now behind enemy lines guarding Boston net against Sabres Read more
Sabres players picked their goal songs – and Jeff Miers has thoughts Read more
Sabres notebook: Cody Eakin out for weekend back-to-back after practice injury Read more
Colleges: How UB football's Alex McNulty weathers highs, lows of being a kicker Read more
Tale of two families: Niagara's Mackenzie Mix makes most of a difficult Senior Day Read more
High schools: Prep Talk: Depew football runs its way into the playoffs, rivalry game with Lancaster Read more
Clarence, Williamsville South and Akron earn No. 1 seeds for field hockey sectionals Read more
Defending champion Akron hopes to continue living the dream as field hockey playoffs begin Read more
