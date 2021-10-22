[BN] Blitz: Bye week a chance to recharge for Dion Dawkins

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Oct. 22, 2021

Bye week a chance to recharge for Bills left tackle Dion Dawkins

There may be no player on Buffalo's roster who needs this bye week more than Dion Dawkins, who wasn't shy during training camp revealing how excruciating his bout with Covid-19 was. It included being treated at the hospital.

He has talked since about working his way back into shape, which has been an ongoing balance of pushing his body and letting it recover.

Now, it's time to relax. But it's not like he was playing poorly before the bye week. During Monday night's loss, Dawkins blocked pass rusher Harold Landry 18 times in true pass-blocking situations, and didn't give up any hurries to Landry, according to Buffalo News charting.

“I think that I’m in a good spot health-wise, and I definitely have my best foot forward, and I play free," Dawkins said.