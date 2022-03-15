[BN] Blitz: Busy day for Bills in free agency

BY JEFF NEIBURG

March 15, 2022

First day of free agency busy for Bills

The legal tampering period started at noon Monday, and right away moves were being made. It's almost like agents and teams talk to each other outside of that window ...

Anyway, the unofficial start of free agency was busy for the Bills.

We knew it would happen, but the Bills are now officially in the market for a backup quarterback. That fate was sealed when NFL Network reported that Mitchell Trubisky has reached an agreement on a two-year contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Jay Skurski has more on that. Read more

One key player out, one key player returns ...

A year after taking a pay cut, Mitch Morse signed a two-year contract extension with the Bills that takes him through the 2024 season and gives him a nice boost in pay this year.