[BN] Blitz: Busy day for Bills in free agency

BY JEFF NEIBURG
March 15, 2022
First day of free agency busy for Bills
The legal tampering period started at noon Monday, and right away moves were being made. It's almost like agents and teams talk to each other outside of that window ...
Anyway, the unofficial start of free agency was busy for the Bills.
We knew it would happen, but the Bills are now officially in the market for a backup quarterback. That fate was sealed when NFL Network reported that Mitchell Trubisky has reached an agreement on a two-year contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Jay Skurski has more on that. Read more
One key player out, one key player returns ...
A year after taking a pay cut, Mitch Morse signed a two-year contract extension with the Bills that takes him through the 2024 season and gives him a nice boost in pay this year.
"To be honest, at that point last year, I decided just to take my hands off the wheel, focus on football and let the chips fall where they may," Morse said.
The deal is beneficial for both sides, as Skurski notes in his full story on the signing. Read more
MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS
Phillips to Minnesota, Jones to Buffalo: Defensive tackle Harrison Phillips is headed to the Minnesota Vikings, according to the NFL Network. But the Bills found a replacement for Phillips at the critical, 1-technique run-stuffing position. Katherine Fitzgerald has the details. Read more
A closer look at the Isaiah McKenzie deal: McKenzie's deal was reported as being worth up to $8 million. Upon closer examination, however, it comes in a lot smaller than that. According to documents obtained Monday by The Buffalo News, McKenzie's deal is worth $4.4 million. “I really wanted to be here,” McKenzie said Monday. Read more
Offensive line movement: Buffalo's offensive line will look a little different for the 2022 season.
The Bills released Daryl Williams on Monday. Read more
A few hours later, they signed a potential replacement in the starting lineup by giving former Tennessee Titans guard Rodger Saffold, a Pro Bowler, a one-year deal. Read more
After being released by the Bills last week, Jon Feliciano is joining Brian Daboll and the Giants. Read more
A league source confirmed to The Buffalo News on Monday that the team will tender a contract offer to Ryan Bates, a restricted free agent. Read more
Mailbag: How do renegotiated contracts work? Is Brandon Beane forthcoming? Prior to the NFL’s legal tampering period, how much player influence and free agent recruiting goes on? Those questions and others are answered in this week's mailbag, which published before noon Monday. Read more
Tampa left the light on: From Sports Illlustrated: "Tampa Bay built its roster expecting to have TB12 in 2022, and nothing during his 40-day retirement has hurt the team’s championship window." Read more
