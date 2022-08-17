[BN] Blitz: Bulk of offense installed, Bills OC Ken Dorsey focuses on details

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Aug. 17, 2022

With bulk of offense installed, Bills OC Ken Dorsey focuses on details

It may seem like this is all still new for Ken Dorsey, but it has been six and half months since his promotion from Buffalo Bills quarterbacks coach to offensive coordinator.

The transition has been made easier by the continuity on the roster and a Most Valuable Player candidate playing quarterback.

The offense is installed, and Dorsey has moved on to the logistical things at this point in camp, like where he'll be on game day: the sideline or the coaches box upstairs.

Saturday vs. the Colts, he was up in the booth. His original plan was to head back to the sideline for this week's game vs. Denver, but Dorsey said he’s still weighing being in the box again or on the sideline.

Wherever Dorsey goes, QB coach Joe Brady will do the opposite.

Katherine Fitzgerald has more on the logistics and Dorsey's comfort level, plus some news and notes from practice.

MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS

Spector gets a boost in Bills' linebacker competition: Baylon Spector, Buffalo's seventh-round draft pick from Clemson, was all over the field in Saturday’s preseason opener against the Indianapolis Colts, finishing with a team-high nine tackles and one pass defended. Jay Skurski has more on Spector, who is trying to earn a reserve spot on the roster. Read more

Bills fans come to the rescue: A 9-year-old boy went to Buffalo Bills practice and was thrilled to get his new hat signed by tight end Dawson Knox, until it was taken. Bills fans on social media knew what to do. Read more

Roster moves: The Buffalo Bills released cornerback Tim Harris and linebacker Marquel Lee before practice Tuesday, the team announced. Read more

Optimism abounds at Jim Kelly's annual charity golf tournament: “That window of opportunity to win a championship, we're right in the infancy stages of it," said Hall of Fame defensive end Bruce Smith. "This team is built to win. Now we've just got to go out and have fun and execute.” Read more

Stafford shows no limitations: Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, Buffalo's Week 1 opponent, made all the throws during a scrimmage Thursday as he continues to back up his declaration that his elbow will be fine. Read more

Jets lose Becton for season: Mekhi Becton, New York's starting right tackle, was placed on season-ending injured reserve Tuesday with a chip fracture in his right kneecap suffered during practice on Aug. 8. Read more

How many yards will Josh Allen throw for? Allen is currently +1,200 to lead the NFL in passing yards. His regular-season passing-yardage over/under is at 4,400.5 yards. "It’s hard to argue Allen won’t hit the over this season, among other milestones." Read more

MORE TBN SPORTS

Buffalo Bisons: Mike Harrington: Bisons keep battling in the division while Blue Jays look lost Read more

Owen Power, Kyle Okposo added to autograph roster for Bisons' 'Hockey Night at the Ballpark' Read more

UB football: UB football aims to name starting quarterback by next week Read more

Buffalo Sabres: Tyson Kozak's developing skills aid in journey to be a Sabres prospect Read more

High schools: 25 to Watch: Aaron Gasiewicz, Lancaster swimming Read more

Lew-Port's Norman Forney ends successful run as girls soccer coach Read more

Today in sports history: Aug. 17

Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.