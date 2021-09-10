[BN] Blitz: Buffalo's DL vs. Pittsburgh's OL will show who 'won' the offseason

The bond between Levy and McDermott: It might say more about the Bills than it does the coach, but Sean McDermott's winning percentage, postseason games coached and projected games coached (under his current contract) put him second in franchise history behind Marv Levy. Just don't try to tell McDermott that he's in the same class. “I appreciate what you’re saying about Marv. I don’t see myself in that conversation,” he said. In the latest Inside the Bills feature, Jay Skurski has more on the two coaches and their connection. Read more