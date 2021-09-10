[BN] Blitz: Buffalo's DL vs. Pittsburgh's OL will show who 'won' the offseason

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Sept. 10, 2021
PlayAction: Bills DL vs. Steelers' OL will show who 'won' the offseason
The Bills and Steelers entered the offseason looking to improve their lines.
For the Bills it was on the defensive side, while the Steelers needed to improve their protection on offense.
How fitting.
The teams will meet Sunday in Week 1 to get a firsthand look at who did better for themselves this offseason.
The improved Buffalo defensive line faces essentially four new starters up front for Pittsburgh. That includes a rookie center who will be playing in his first NFL game in front of a full house in a road environment at Highmark Stadium.
Advantage Bills?
Mark Gaughan dove inside the matchups and numbers as we head toward Sunday.
MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS
The bond between Levy and McDermott: It might say more about the Bills than it does the coach, but Sean McDermott's winning percentage, postseason games coached and projected games coached (under his current contract) put him second in franchise history behind Marv Levy. Just don't try to tell McDermott that he's in the same class. “I appreciate what you’re saying about Marv. I don’t see myself in that conversation,” he said. In the latest Inside the Bills feature, Jay Skurski has more on the two coaches and their connection. Read more
Skurski spoke to McDermott for the above story during a trip to Lake Tahoe. Miss the story from Nevada earlier in the week, on McDermott's celebrity and status heading into year five? Read more
Our picks for Week 1: Katherine Fitzgerald, Mark Gaughan, Jay Skurski and Jason Wolf picked each game against the spread. Do they think the Bills will cover as a 6.5-point favorite? Read more
Another billboard: Bills fans again will get to display near an opposing team’s stadium a billboard that proclaims them as the NFL’s No. 1 fan base after they repeated as winners of the Fox Fan Bracket. Read more
WNYers in the NFL: Here are players with Western New York ties on NFL rosters, injured reserve or practice squads entering Week 1. Read more
PlayAction: The Mark Gaughan analyzed in video the motions and shifts used by Steelers OC Matt Canada. Watch here
Your guide to the Bills: Miss any of our season preview? It's here in one handy place. Read more
Injury woes in Baltimore: After losing J.K. Dobbins to a massive knee injury, the Ravens lost RB us Edwards and CB Marcus Peters, two important starters, to ACL injuries. Read more
Tua and Mac prepare to clash: Once college teammates, now division rivals. Mac Jones spent most of his college career at Alabama watching from the sideline — first behind Jalen Hurts and then backing up Tua Tagovailoa. Now he leads the Patriots and Tagovailoa's Dolphins. Read more
The NFL's empathy gap: From The Ringer's Nora Princiotti: "A lack of basic communication skills is causing the smartest NFL teams to make the simplest, most avoidable mistakes." Read more
Can the Bucs repeat? From Sports Illustrated's Michael Rosenberg: "It’s been 16 years since the NFL champion has run it back. Two title-winning coaches explain the challenge facing Brady and the Bucs." Read more
MORE TBN SPORTS
Colleges: UB football receivers look to continue making connections at Nebraska Read more
St. Bonaventure's Atlantic 10 schedule includes 13 nationally broadcast games Read more
Baseball: Big inning, big downpour mark the night as Bisons set franchise mark with 11th in a row Read more
Sabres: Former Sabres center Peter McNab to be inducted into US Hockey Hall of Fame Read more
High schools: Defending champion Williamsville North boys soccer remains unbeaten with win over Lancaster Read more
Iroquois looks to build off momentum after rallying for season-opening win Read more
High school regional, state tournaments remain a go as state association issues guidelines Read more
Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.