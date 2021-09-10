 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
[BN] Blitz: Buffalo's DL vs. Pittsburgh's OL will show who 'won' the offseason
0 comments

[BN] Blitz: Buffalo's DL vs. Pittsburgh's OL will show who 'won' the offseason

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Sept. 10, 2021

Ben Roethlisberger

Can the Bills get Ben Roethlisberger on the run, as they did on this play from last December's victory over Pittsburgh?

PlayAction: Bills DL vs. Steelers' OL will show who 'won' the offseason

The Bills and Steelers entered the offseason looking to improve their lines.

For the Bills it was on the defensive side, while the Steelers needed to improve their protection on offense.

How fitting.

The teams will meet Sunday in Week 1 to get a firsthand look at who did better for themselves this offseason.

The improved Buffalo defensive line faces essentially four new starters up front for Pittsburgh. That includes a rookie center who will be playing in his first NFL game in front of a full house in a road environment at Highmark Stadium.

Advantage Bills?

Mark Gaughan dove inside the matchups and numbers as we head toward Sunday.

READ MORE

MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS

The bond between Levy and McDermott: It might say more about the Bills than it does the coach, but Sean McDermott's winning percentage, postseason games coached and projected games coached (under his current contract) put him second in franchise history behind Marv Levy. Just don't try to tell McDermott that he's in the same class. “I appreciate what you’re saying about Marv. I don’t see myself in that conversation,” he said. In the latest Inside the Bills feature, Jay Skurski has more on the two coaches and their connection. Read more

Skurski spoke to McDermott for the above story during a trip to Lake Tahoe. Miss the story from Nevada earlier in the week, on McDermott's celebrity and status heading into year five? Read more

Our picks for Week 1: Katherine Fitzgerald, Mark Gaughan, Jay Skurski and Jason Wolf picked each game against the spread. Do they think the Bills will cover as a 6.5-point favorite? Read more

Another billboard: Bills fans again will get to display near an opposing team’s stadium a billboard that proclaims them as the NFL’s No. 1 fan base after they repeated as winners of the Fox Fan Bracket. Read more

WNYers in the NFL: Here are players with Western New York ties on NFL rosters, injured reserve or practice squads entering Week 1. Read more

PlayAction: The Mark Gaughan analyzed in video the motions and shifts used by Steelers OC Matt Canada. Watch here

Your guide to the Bills: Miss any of our season preview? It's here in one handy place. Read more

Injury woes in Baltimore: After losing J.K. Dobbins to a massive knee injury, the Ravens lost RB us Edwards and CB Marcus Peters, two important starters, to ACL injuries. Read more

Tua and Mac prepare to clash: Once college teammates, now division rivals. Mac Jones spent most of his college career at Alabama watching from the sideline — first behind Jalen Hurts and then backing up Tua Tagovailoa. Now he leads the Patriots and Tagovailoa's Dolphins. Read more

The NFL's empathy gap: From The Ringer's Nora Princiotti: "A lack of basic communication skills is causing the smartest NFL teams to make the simplest, most avoidable mistakes." Read more

Can the Bucs repeat? From Sports Illustrated's Michael Rosenberg: "It’s been 16 years since the NFL champion has run it back. Two title-winning coaches explain the challenge facing Brady and the Bucs." Read more

MORE TBN SPORTS

Colleges: UB football receivers look to continue making connections at Nebraska Read more

St. Bonaventure's Atlantic 10 schedule includes 13 nationally broadcast games Read more

Baseball: Big inning, big downpour mark the night as Bisons set franchise mark with 11th in a row Read more

Sabres: Former Sabres center Peter McNab to be inducted into US Hockey Hall of Fame Read more

High schools: Defending champion Williamsville North boys soccer remains unbeaten with win over Lancaster Read more

Iroquois looks to build off momentum after rallying for season-opening win Read more

High school regional, state tournaments remain a go as state association issues guidelines Read more

Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Who's who on the Bills' lease negotiation team
Local News

Who's who on the Bills' lease negotiation team

  • Updated

The Pegulas have formed a tight group that is privy to the lease negotiations, opting to leave most of their executives free to focus on running the day-to-day operations of their football team and other entities.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News