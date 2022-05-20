[BN] Blitz: Bruce Smith offers eloquent support as Bills, Sabres, Pegulas hand out groceries

BY JEFF NEIBURG

May 20, 2022

Bruce Smith offers eloquent support as Bills, Sabres, Pegulas hand out groceries

The emotion in Bruce Smith's voice was noticeable.

Smith, the Bills legend, joined fellow Hall of Famers Jim Kelly and Thurman Thomas as well as other former Bills and Sabres in handing out groceries on East Ferry Street, at the Resource Council of Western New York. Owners Terry and Kim Pegula were there, and so, too, were NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, a Jamestown native.

Smith had visited the Tops grocery store where 10 people were killed Saturday.

"Robbing innocent pillars in the community of their loved ones all because of the color of their skin. It’s just unimaginable and just devastating," Smith said.

Smith flew in from his Virginia home. Among other things, Smith talked about the need to strive for healing.

Mark Gaughan has more on another emotional day, and the Buffalo athletes and others lending a helping hand.

Today in sports history: May 20

