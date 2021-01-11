[BN] Blitz: Bring on Baltimore: Bills will face Jackson, Ravens

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Jan. 11, 2021
Five things to know about the Baltimore Ravens
If you watched the "Sunday Night Football" game – the final game of Super Wild Card Weekend – with the intent of staying up to see who the Bills would play in the divisional round, you probably got to bed earlier than you expected.
The suspense was gone less than 15 minutes into the game. The Browns scorched Pittsburgh, meaning the Bills will host Baltimore Saturday night at 8:15 p.m. on NBC.
Reigning MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson will lead a Ravens team to Buffalo next week fresh off a playoff win that silenced some of Jackson's critics.
Led by Jackson, who rushed for 136 yards on 16 tries, the Ravens have a dangerous ground game that led the league in yards and on Sunday put up a whopping 6.7 yards per carry during a 20-13 win over Tennessee.
This, of course, comes after Jonathan Taylor and the Colts ran all over Bills Stadium. The Bills opened as three-point favorites, highlighting how challenging this game will be despite Baltimore sneaking into the playoffs on the season's final day.
Here are five things you need to know about the Baltimore Ravens.
