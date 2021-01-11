[BN] Blitz: Bring on Baltimore: Bills will face Jackson, Ravens

Here are five things you need to know about the Baltimore Ravens.

"Right at home" Stadium Edition Front-Page Poster now available in The Buffalo News Store! Shop Now >>

MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS

What we learned from the snap counts: The Bills decided they were going to advance or go down with veterans Jerry Hughes and Mario Addison on opposite sides of the defensive line. The ends played about a quarter more of the game than they usually do. Here are some other snap count notes, the game ball and more. Read more