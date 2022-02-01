[BN] Blitz: Brian Daboll meets the New York media; Bills OL coach following him

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Feb. 1, 2022

Brian Daboll meets the New York media; Bobby Johnson reportedly set to depart Bills for Giants

It's a Buffalo reunion in North Jersey.

Another domino fell in the Buffalo-to-Meadowlands pipeline Monday, when NFL reporter Mike Silver reported that Bills offensive line coach Bobby Johnson will join Brian Daboll in New York in the same role he had with the Bills.

Could Ken Dorsey be next? He's a candidate to replace Daboll on the Bills' staff, but he could also join Daboll with the Giants if the Bills decide to go with someone else (more on that later).

Either way, it was an interesting first day meeting the New York media for Daboll, who seemed to make a positive first impression.

“We’re starting from scratch, and there’s a lot of things that we’ve got to get done, and after that plan, now we’re looking to bring in the right kind of people," Daboll said.