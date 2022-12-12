[BN] Blitz: Breaking down Buffalo's dominant defensive performance in win

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Dec. 12, 2022

How the Bills' defense got it done Sunday

There wasn't a single reason the Bills lost when they met the Jets in Week 9. But one of the reasons, and a big one at that, was because Matt Milano wasn't on the field.

He was all over the field Sunday despite being questionable heading into the game with a knee injury. Milano didn't miss a snap.

"Game changer when we have him,” Shaq Lawson said.

Katherine Fitzgerald wrote about the impact of Milano, who Sean McDermott called "tough as nails."

Milano wasn't the only one on defense making a big impact.

With Von Miller out, it's time for some of his new disciples, young guys like Greg Rousseau, to step up.

Rousseau had the third multisack performance of his career, finishing with two sacks in the 20-12 win.

Jay Skurski's observations from the win lead with Rousseau and the defensive line putting in a punishing performance vs. the Jets, along with other news and notes from the game.

MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS

Knox's touchdown should force Bills to prioritize him: From Ryan O'Halloran: "The Bills might be in a bad way if it weren't for Knox’s two plays in the second quarter." Should Sunday make the Bills think about getting Dawson Knox more involved in the offense? Read more

Plays that shaped the game: Empty-backfield sets gave the Bills' offense a little needed juice. It's a look the Bills have been using more often recently. Also, one schematic move that gave the Bills’ offense a little bit of a jolt of energy was the no-huddle formation. Here's a look at some of the plays that led to Buffalo's 20-12 win. Read more

Report card: The offense has some more studying to do, but the defense? High marks all around. Here's how Jay Skurski graded Sunday's performance. Read more

Questions, anyone?: Why is the Jets’ defense a bad matchup for the Bills’ offense? How worried should fans be about the Bills’ offense entering the showdown with wide-open Miami in six days? Does this four-sack performance by the Bills show they can weather the loss of Von Miller? Mark Gaughan asked and answered. Read more

White taken to the hospital: Jets quarterback Mike White was taken to the hospital after Sunday’s loss for precautionary reasons, coach Robert Saleh told reporters. Read more

Bills honor Miller: Before Sunday's game, a number of Bills players, notably the defensive line, came onto the field wearing T-shirts featuring Von Miller. Read more

Photos: Inside and outside the stadium, the Bills and their fans prepared for a crucial divisional game. View photos

And here's how the action looked during the game. View photos

AFC East lead grows: The Bills now have a two-game lead over the Miami Dolphins after the Dolphins struggled in a Sunday night loss to the Chargers. If you went to bed, here's what you missed. Read more

MORE TBN SPORTS

