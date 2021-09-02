[BN] Blitz: Brandon Beane went heavy on the D line. Here's why.

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Sept. 2, 2021

Bills GM Brandon Beane goes heavy on defensive line

As long as players stayed healthy, the defensive line was always going to be the position to give Brandon Beane the most trouble when the preseason ended and it was time to figure out the roster.

The Bills may not have the most talented defensive line in the NFL, but they certainly brought one of the deepest units in the league to training camp.

Beane wanted to do his best to keep the 53 best players regardless of their position. Doing so meant keeping 11 players on the defensive line, six ends and five tackles.

The decision had consequences elsewhere. It's the reason tight end Jacob Hollister was released, and helped Beane justify keeping two quarterbacks instead of three. It's also the reason why defensive end Darryl Johnson was traded ... because keeping 12 defensive linemen just seemed too excessive.