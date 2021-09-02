[BN] Blitz: Brandon Beane went heavy on the D line. Here's why.

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Sept. 2, 2021
Bills GM Brandon Beane goes heavy on defensive line
As long as players stayed healthy, the defensive line was always going to be the position to give Brandon Beane the most trouble when the preseason ended and it was time to figure out the roster.
The Bills may not have the most talented defensive line in the NFL, but they certainly brought one of the deepest units in the league to training camp.
Beane wanted to do his best to keep the 53 best players regardless of their position. Doing so meant keeping 11 players on the defensive line, six ends and five tackles.
The decision had consequences elsewhere. It's the reason tight end Jacob Hollister was released, and helped Beane justify keeping two quarterbacks instead of three. It's also the reason why defensive end Darryl Johnson was traded ... because keeping 12 defensive linemen just seemed too excessive.
Katherine Fitzgerald has more on the heavy defensive line and Beane's decision making.
MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS
Good news on the injury front: Cornerbacks Levi Wallace, Taron Johnson and Dane Jackson returned to the practice field. So did Harrison Phillips, Isaiah McKenzie, Spencer Brown and Tommy Sweeney, all of whom missed the Green Bay game. The Bills also made some roster moves. Mark Gaughan has more from Wednesday's workout. Read more
Big ratings: The Bills-Packers game was the highest-rated game of the three this preseason and the third highest since meters came to Buffalo in 2000. Alan Pergament has the details, along with some news about WGR radio broadcasts. Read more
Keeping two QBs was the right move: The move to keep two quarterbacks, Jay Skurski wrote after the cuts, comes with risk. But it was right for the Bills. Read more
It's game day for UB football: The Bulls are favored by a few dozen points in their season opener with visiting Wagner. Rachel Lenzi has the details and a preview. Read more
UB will also welcome fans back in the stands for the 2021 season. “It makes it this much more worthwhile, knowing our loved ones and people that support us are going to be at the games,” coach Maurice Linguist said. Read more
Plan submitted: In case you missed it, the Bills submitted plans for a 60,000-seat stadium in Orchard Park. Read more
Tua is Miami guy, apparently: Brian Flores seems to have made that message clear in Dolphin land. Read more
It's a new era in New England: Let the Mac Jones Show begin. The Associated Press previews the Pats. Read more
"I don’t rank them,” Bill Belichick said when asked whether choosing a quarterback was a difficult decision. For The Ringer, Nora Princiotti wrote of the Patriots: "They held a competition and Jones won. Even if it was close, maybe it was never any more difficult than that.” Read more
Single-digit numbers: The new jersey number policy has been met with excitement, but also has its "detractors," Andrew Golden wrote in The Washington Post, "from those who say it gives the sport an amateur feel to others — including Tom Brady — who are concerned it will have an impact on the field." Read more
MORE TBN SPORTS
