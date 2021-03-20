[BN] Blitz: Brandon Beane expects a better pass rush. Who's left to add?

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Beane expects Bills' pass rush to be better, but who might they be able to add?

One after another, the players at the top of the market at the defensive end/outside linebacker positions found new teams or signed new deals.

Getting after the quarterback pays, especially when you excel at it.

The Bills did not get after the quarterback enough in 2020, a big reason why their vaunted 2019 defense took a big step back. They were in the middle of the pack in sacks and QB hits in 2020 and only nine teams hurried the opposing QB less than the Bills.

Brandon Beane, however, said it took the team a few games to get into sync.

If the Bills are still planning on adding talent at edge rusher, who's left for them to go after?