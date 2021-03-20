[BN] Blitz: Brandon Beane expects a better pass rush. Who's left to add?

BY JEFF NEIBURG
March 20, 2021
Beane expects Bills' pass rush to be better, but who might they be able to add?
One after another, the players at the top of the market at the defensive end/outside linebacker positions found new teams or signed new deals.
Getting after the quarterback pays, especially when you excel at it.
The Bills did not get after the quarterback enough in 2020, a big reason why their vaunted 2019 defense took a big step back. They were in the middle of the pack in sacks and QB hits in 2020 and only nine teams hurried the opposing QB less than the Bills.
Brandon Beane, however, said it took the team a few games to get into sync.
If the Bills are still planning on adding talent at edge rusher, who's left for them to go after?
'I already love this city': Emmanuel Sanders said he would spend time during his off days last season watching film of the Bills. He couldn't get enough of watching Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs connect on passing plays. "It's fun to watch," he said. Now, he's joining in on the fun. Here's what Sanders had to say about his new teammates and new city. Read more
Sanders said all the right things Friday ... Except when asked the key question of ranch or blue cheese with his wings, Sanders went with ranch. "Blue cheese tastes like spoiled milk," he said. Later, the receiver posted a video of him eating blue cheese with his wings. Watch
Bills sign Allen's teammate: The Bills signed Seattle free agent tight end Jacob Hollister to a one-year contract, the team announced Friday. Hollister and Allen played for one season together at Wyoming. Read more
Picks set: The NFL announced the full order for the 2021 NFL draft. The Bills currently have seven picks. Here's where they'll be picking. Read more
Lee Smith says thanks: "I always say the best thing about the NFL is the relationships and brotherhood you build! And I've built some truly special ones these last 2 years." Here's what the tight end had to say after his second stint with the Bills came to an end. Read more
WR market slow to develop: While the Bills may have signed Emmanuel Sanders, other players at his position remain unsigned. From The Ringer: "Nearly a week into free agency, top wideouts like Kenny Golladay and JuJu Smith-Schuster remain unsigned. But there is more than one explanation for the lack of activity." Read more
Urban Meyer has thoughts: The coach of the Jaguars was regarded as a great recruiter in college. The rules of NFL free agency, he says, don't allow organizations to use the people skills necessary to know the player you're signing. Read more
