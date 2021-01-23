[BN] Blitz: Brandon Beane avoided 'worst things you can do' to a young QB

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Jan. 23, 2021

How Brandon Beane avoided 'one of the worst things you can do to a young QB'

There is no way of knowing for sure, but it seems pretty obvious. If Brandon Beane and the Bills did not make the trade for Stefon Diggs and instead drafted, say, Justin Jefferson with the 22nd pick, this Saturday morning newsletter probably wouldn't be as long. The Bills, in all likelihood, would not still be playing.

This, of course, is being results-oriented. There were some in March who did not like the package Beane surrendered to Minnesota to acquire Diggs.

Ten months later ... well, here we are.

Brandon Beane is the Executive of the Year, and it's largely because he, in the words of former NFL quarterback Rich Gannon, avoided doing "one of the worst things you can do to a young quarterback." He decided to surround his young quarterback with veteran receivers.