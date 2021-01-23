[BN] Blitz: Brandon Beane avoided 'worst things you can do' to a young QB

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Jan. 23, 2021
How Brandon Beane avoided 'one of the worst things you can do to a young QB'
There is no way of knowing for sure, but it seems pretty obvious. If Brandon Beane and the Bills did not make the trade for Stefon Diggs and instead drafted, say, Justin Jefferson with the 22nd pick, this Saturday morning newsletter probably wouldn't be as long. The Bills, in all likelihood, would not still be playing.
This, of course, is being results-oriented. There were some in March who did not like the package Beane surrendered to Minnesota to acquire Diggs.
Ten months later ... well, here we are.
Brandon Beane is the Executive of the Year, and it's largely because he, in the words of former NFL quarterback Rich Gannon, avoided doing "one of the worst things you can do to a young quarterback." He decided to surround his young quarterback with veteran receivers.
Beane spoke about why he did that after the Bills made the trade in the spring. It all made sense as the season played out.
“He’s trying to figure out the speed of the game," Gannon said. "He’s trying to figure out coverages and concepts and protections and the last thing he needs to worry about is whether the guy’s going to get the 12 yards instead of running the out cut at 10 or nine."
Beane still found himself a young wide receiver in the late rounds.
Here's Jason Wolf's deep dive into how the Bills helped Josh Allen break out and why they did it the way they did.
Bills should dare the Chiefs to run: They did last time, and Kansas City ran all over the place and won. No matter. Patrick Mahomes is healthy and will play, and there's no reason the Bills shouldn't force Kansas City to beat them on the ground. What else do the Bills need to do to advance to their first Super Bowl since 1993? Here are Vic Carucci's five takes. Read more
Injury report looks promising: Stefon Diggs (oblique) and Cole Beasley (knee) were upgraded to full participants Friday after being limited Thursday. Gabriel Davis and Vernon Butler got back on the field. Here's the injury report for both teams heading into tomorrow's showdown. Read more
O-line has found continuity: The Bills started the season using seven different combinations on the offensive line in 13 games. But ever since Week 13, the unit has remained the same. “When you trust a guy next to you, you can really just relax and understand that you're on the same page and the communication is going to be there in tough moments,” Mitch Morse said. Read more
Matchups to watch: This weekly feature normally has three matchups to watch, but Mark Gaughan decided to analyze four. It's not the sexiest, but the most intriguing might be that aforementioned Bills offensive line – specifically the guards – vs. Chris Jones. Here's a look at the matchups to pay attention to. Read more
One-on-one with Andre Reed: From Vic Carucci: "The Buffalo News spoke with Reed about what he thinks of the Bills’ offense, reflections on how it compares with the one during his playing days, his assessments of the receivers and Allen, and what he thinks the current team needs to do to be at its best for Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs." Reed on Cole Beasley: "He's a bug, man. Within five yards, can't nobody cover that dude." Read more
After finishing cancer treatment, Bills fan goes through a table: As if there's any better way to finish off a ringing-of-the-bell celebration? Read more
This is Bills Country: Bills fans all over Western New York are getting ready for the AFC Championship Game with the Kansas City Chiefs. View photos
Western New York landmarks show off the colors of the Buffalo Bills. View photos
Bills fan sends Ravens' Humphrey some wings: After the Baltimore cornerback asked whether Buffalo had anything to do with Buffalo wings, a Bills fan sent him a care package from Duff's. Read more
Destiny?: From our Voice of the Fan columnist, Pete Rosen: "This championship season, this new era of Bills dominance, is different, if not destiny. There is something about magical seasons in sports, and this team seems to have that something something. The elusive 'it.'" Read more
