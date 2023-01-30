[BN] Blitz: Bitter end overshadowed Ken Dorsey's success vs. tougher schedule

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Jan. 30, 2023

Offensive analysis: Bitter end overshadowed Ken Dorsey's success vs. tougher schedule

Brian Daboll left, so Buffalo's offense and Josh Allen suffered. Right?

Right?

Wrong.

Buffalo's offense bullied through the easiest schedule in the NFL in 2021 and put up impressive numbers while doing so. With a harder schedule this season, the Bills put up some of the same numbers while making big strides in offensive efficiency and passing efficiency.

"OK, but my eyes did not deceive me, you’re probably thinking," Mark Gaughan wrote. "There were stretches in the second half of the season in which the offense looked like it was pulling teeth."

In the first part of a series looking at key analytics trends that impacted the Bills in the 2022 season, Gaughan wrote about an "inconvenient truth" for Bills fans while digging into the analytics on offense.

MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS

All the Bills needed was Chris Jones: As Ryan O'Halloran wrote, "the Bengals’ fill-in offensive line was no match for the Kansas City Chiefs’ star defensive tackle, who wrecked Cincinnati’s plan Sunday night in the AFC championship game." The Chiefs are off to the Super Bowl, where they'll meet the Philadelphia Eagles. Read more

The stages of the offseason for a Bills fan: It's grief, anger and the wait for next year ... again. "It just seemed like we were waiting for something to explode that never even lit," Bills fan William Fichtner said. Read more

Loss hits harder: “We controlled our own destiny,” said Chris Gallagher, a fan from Kenmore, in an informal Buffalo News fan survey conducted a day after the game, “and it hurt.” Gallagher isn't alone. This one hurt more than normal for these reasons ... Read more

Mailbag: Should Josh Allen's elbow be a concern moving forward? Do the Buffalo Bills need a nastier edge? What happened to those six-minute, move-the-chains drives? Did the Bengals have the better footing in the snow? Jay Skurski answered those questions and others in this week's mailbag. Read more

The Chiefs do it again: The Kansas City Star's Sam McDowell wrote about the five things that stood out from the Chiefs' win over Cincinnati. "It’s a pretty good redemption story, with a whole host of individual redemption stories baked into it for a team that had to overcome a slew of injuries to advance." Read more

MORE TBN SPORTS

Sabres: Mike Harrington's NHL power rankings Read more

High schools: Starpoint captures state wrestling dual meet championship Read more

Colleges: College football recruiting has changed, and ‘it’s getting worse’ for high school prospects Read more

Today in sports history: Jan. 30

Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.