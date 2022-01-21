[BN] Blitz: Bills WRs must contend with 'sticky' press coverage

'Nobody wants to leave the locker room': Josh Allen on Bills' family atmosphere: “It’s a real family. Every family fights and bickers, but you go inside our locker room and it’s chaos from the arguments people are having, guys playing cards." Read more

Jim Nantz sees something special in Allen: The CBS broadcaster really seems to like the Buffalo quarterback. “He's such a perfect fit for Buffalo, the vibe in Western New York around this team. Maybe you could build a case of a few other spots around the league, but they are so wrapped into the Bills that it is almost a collegelike connection to the franchise.” Read more