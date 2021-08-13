[BN] Blitz: Bills will turn new-look defensive line loose tonight

MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS

What to watch for: Despite Josh Allen being out and the starters not getting a big workload, there's a lot to look out for tonight in Detroit. It's Jake Fromm's time to shine. The 2020 draft pick didn't get a chance to throw against another team last season, but he will tonight. Jay Skurski has more on Fromm's status, and four other key things to pay attention to as the Bills open their preseason slate. Read more