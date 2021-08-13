[BN] Blitz: Bills will turn new-look defensive line loose tonight

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Aug. 13, 2021
Bills set to turn new-look defensive line loose in exhibition opener
Football is back.
For most, that's reason enough to watch a preseason game even when Josh Allen isn't playing and the regular starters won't see much action.
Preseason games for those players, however, are just for getting tuned up.
But for Greg Rousseau and Boogie Basham, it's a chance to show the Bills and their fans that the team was wise to take defensive ends with back-to-back picks to open the 2021 draft.
Brandon Beane wanted to upgrade his team's weakest position in 2020, and he did.
There won't be much of a sample size as far as how many meaningful snaps are played by rotational players, but this is our first look to see how that revamped defensive line looks in game action.
Jay Skurski has more.
MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS
What to watch for: Despite Josh Allen being out and the starters not getting a big workload, there's a lot to look out for tonight in Detroit. It's Jake Fromm's time to shine. The 2020 draft pick didn't get a chance to throw against another team last season, but he will tonight. Jay Skurski has more on Fromm's status, and four other key things to pay attention to as the Bills open their preseason slate. Read more
Dawkins activated: Dion Dawkins was activated from the reserve/Covid-19 list, the Bills announced Thursday. Read more
Hand-eye coordination: How do defensive backs work on their hand-eye coordination? James P. McCoy has some video from practice. Watch
Marquez Stevenson brings the speed: It was No. 5 on Jay Skurski's list of five things to watch tonight: whether anyone could mount a comeback at returner. Isaiah McKenzie is the likely winner of the job, but will Marquez Stevenson's speed get him a shot on the roster? Read more
Letter to the editor: Force the NFL to change its rules to allow fans to buy the Bills. Read more
Back from a scare: From the AP: Jets lineman Grant Hermanns "is getting a chance to live out his NFL dream, working in training camp at both tackle spots as well as guard for the Jets. Hermanns is driven to succeed, motivated by having overcome a life-threatening staph infection that ravaged his body just a few years ago." Read more
