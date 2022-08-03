[BN] Blitz: Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie shines at start of camp

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Aug. 3, 2022

Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie shines at start of camp

Isaiah McKenzie is taking advantage of his early opportunities in training camp.

Jobs are up for grabs, the sixth-year receiver said, and the Bills brought Jamison Crowder in to compete with McKenzie for a spot in the slot.

Right now, with Crowder missing some action, McKenzie is making the most of his increased snaps with the first team. He's had highlight catches virtually every day of camp and is in sync with Josh Allen.

“I know it wasn't going to be easy. And I know it's not easy now,” McKenzie said. “I still got to continue to stack days. And that's what I feel like I'm doing.”

As Katherine Fitzgerald wrote: "He’s doing everything he can to make Allen’s job easier, and it’s going quite well."

Well enough for Crowder's return to the practice field to not matter much?

Tuesday observations: The competition for the third safety spot behind Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde got a lot more intriguing after Jordan Poyer suffered a hyperextension in his left elbow Tuesday. Luckily for the Bills, the expectation is Poyer will be ready to start the season. Meanwhile, at cornerback, the Bills got a look at rookie corner Christian Benford, and Tre’Davious White continues to take part in vigorous workouts on the side with trainers. Here are Mark Gaughan's observations from Pittsford. Read more

Harry Scull Jr. has another photo gallery from Tuesday's workout. View photos

The St. John Fisher story that has – almost – nothing to do with the Bills: From Erik Brady: "In all those years... did you ever stop to wonder: Who is this Fisher guy? Well, suffice to say that he and Thomas More are a matched set of martyrs. Josh Allen has a cannon for an arm – and, in the canon of saints, Fisher and St. Thomas More are joined at the hip." Read more

Oliver's play stands out on Bills defensive line full of 'monsters': The fourth-year defensive tackle has had a wonderful start to training camp. “To see the way he’s been growing every year with his technique and the way he goes about his business and knowledge of how to do it, it’s been great to see him grow.” Read more

How Josh Allen and Ken Dorsey are shaping the next wave of the Bills offense: The Ringer's Kevin Clark spent time with the quarterback and the coach for this piece. "There are very few new pairings in football with more riding on them this year than Dorsey and Allen. Very few bars are set higher, and very few coaches are under more pressure to keep the ball rolling. But the former college hero is not interested in nostalgia or storytime about his national championship win. He will instead do what he’s always tried to do: let the stars do the winning and get out of the way." Read more

Miami's owner suspended: The NFL suspended Dolphins owner Stephen Ross and fined him $1.5 million for tampering with Tom Brady and Sean Payton following a six-month investigation. Read more

Mac Jones working through growing pains: New England's offense is struggling to find its footing in camp, and Jones isn't hiding his frustrations. Read more

