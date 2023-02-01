[BN] Blitz: Bills' vulnerability vs. blitz put sour end on Josh Allen's big season

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Feb. 1, 2023

Analysis: Bills' vulnerability vs. blitz put sour end on Josh Allen's big season

Josh Allen had a boom or bust season when facing a blitz.

You may remember the first Dolphins game in Miami, where Allen was facing pressure under a hot sun all day. He found his receivers and the Bills nearly won the game. Then, he did it again vs. Miami's pressure in the playoffs.

But overall it was a far from a perfect season for Allen when facing blitzes.

The raw numbers say he was amazing. And let's be clear: There are certainly times when he was. Allen ranked third in the NFL in passing yards under pressure with 1,284, according to Pro Football Focus.

The problem lies in his efficiency numbers. Allen ranked 24th among starting QBs in “efficiency” against the blitz, using the metric “expected points added.”

How did that show itself, and how can the Bills improve it?

In part three in a series looking at key analytics trends that impacted the Bills, Mark Gaughan looks at how Allen fared against pressure.

Today in sports history: Feb. 1

