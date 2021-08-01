[BN] Blitz: Bills treat thousands to Highmark Stadium practice

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Aug. 1, 2021
'You feel the energy': Thousands of Buffalo Bills fans on hand for training camp
The largest crowd since before the Covid-19 pandemic entered through the Highmark Stadium gates in Orchard Park Saturday to watch the Bills take the field.
The 15,000-person crowd watched the team practice in the first of three that will be open to the public.
The crowd was more than two times the amount of fans the Bills had in their two home playoff games last season combined.
“Today was dope,” Emmanuel Sanders posted on his Instagram story.
“You feel the energy,” Dane Jackson said. “I never really had that experience with Bills Mafia so I'm just grateful to be a part of it.
Practice Saturday was part of the NFL’s Back Together Saturday, with teams across the league also welcoming crowds back to training camp.
Allen thrills, Diggs sits out: Allen unofficially completed 15 of 20 pass attempts during 11-on-11 drills, none more impressive than a 10-yard touchdown to tight end Dawson Knox. He wasn't quite as sharp as he was during the first few days of camp. Jason Wolf has more on the practice session. Read more
Allen came out of a Highmark Stadium tunnel to "MVP" chants. Watch now
Photos: Around 15,000 people came out to watch the Bills work out at Highmark Stadium. Here's a photo gallery from Harry Scull Jr. See photos
Bills want a new stadium – and for taxpayers to foot the bill: Pegula Sports and Entertainment, the team’s owners, have pitched a $1.5 billion proposal for a new stadium in Orchard Park and to help cover some renovation costs at KeyBank Center downtown. Read more
How Cody Ford found himself: In case you missed it, Cody Ford enlisted the help of a mental health professional. It helped him "rediscover myself and figure out what’s my ‘why’ again – why I’m doing this and what it’s going to take to get the job done.” Read more
Levi Wallace embraces competition – again: New year, new starting job battle for cornerback. Levi Wallace is used to this. “Each and every year, they bring somebody in to try to beat him out,” Tre'Davious White said Friday. “And he just stands strong each and every time. And that says a lot about him.” Read more
Browns, Chubb agree to deal: The Browns and star running back Nick Chubb have reached an agreement on a three-year, $36.6 million contract extension, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Saturday. Read more
Full stadiums: Roger Goodell: "This year, we're comfortable that local regulations are going to allow us to have fans at all 32 stadiums. We'll still be smart. We're still going to be willing to adapt." Read more
