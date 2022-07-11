[BN] Blitz: Bills training camp preview: Quarterbacks

BY JEFF NEIBURG

July 11, 2022

Bills training camp preview: Quarterbacks

Buffalo's quarterback room has undergone a lot of change since last season ended, but of course there's little drama leading into training camp.

The Bills have a star in Josh Allen, who threw for 4,407 yards with 36 touchdowns and 15 interceptions last season and ran for another 763 yards, a career high, and six touchdowns on 122 carries.

The players behind him are different than last season, and Brian Daboll is no longer the offensive coordinator, a move that resulted in QB coach Ken Dorsey becoming the new OC. Enter Joe Brady as the coach of the QBs.

“He brings a lot of juice,” Allen said. “He's been great in meetings so far. He's got a lot of knowledge of the game."

Case Keenum has slid into the role of veteran backup. Matt Barkley, who is close with Allen, is back in the building.

In the first part of a series previewing each position ahead of training camp, Katherine Fitzgerald looks at quarterback.

