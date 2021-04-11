[BN] Blitz: Bills trade back in our latest mock

BY JEFF NEIBURG
April 11, 2021
Bills trade out of the first round in News' third mock draft
Mock drafts got a little less interesting after the shakeup at the top of the board thanks to a few trades.
The top two picks seem pretty clear, and the buzz around the players available for picks three and four is pointing San Francisco and Atlanta toward two common targets.
It seems like the Jets are taking a quarterback. It seems like the Dolphins are sticking with the one they have. All of that drama, even before the pick swaps, was happening long before the Bills are on the clock anyway with pick 30.
It's always been tough to predict which players will be available for the Bills, as things can drastically change with one draft-day trade.
Speaking of draft-day trades ... we've seen players at multiple positions be linked to the Bills in mock drafts done by us and by experts around the league. How about a trade?
In our latest mock, Jay Skurski has the Bills moving out of the first round. Here's why, where to and three players the Bills may take with their other picks.
Mailbag: What are the ramifications of Josh Allen's big payday? How badly did the Bills miss on Wyatt Teller? Is moving out of the first round (as Jay Skurski predicted above) the right way to go? Vic Carucci tackles those questions and others in this week's mailbag. Read more
A little late, but we'll take it: Cody Ford could make that infamous overtime block from January 2020 today and not be penalized. In a video released Friday, the NFL said Ford's block is a legal play. Read more
Adams mystery: From The New York Times: "A small city that bills itself as Football City U.S.A. is grappling with the shooting deaths of members of a prominent local family by Phillip Adams who, many say, had been adrift after his NFL career ended." Read more
A sixth person has died. Read more
You already knew this ... but: Bills fans can drink with the best of them. A new study has a team-by-team look at which fans drink and/or consume marijuana during their team's games. Read more
Draft preview: Miss any of our previous position previews? Catch up below.
Part 5: Interior O-line Read more
Part 4: Tight ends Read more
