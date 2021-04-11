[BN] Blitz: Bills trade back in our latest mock

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Bills trade out of the first round in News' third mock draft

Mock drafts got a little less interesting after the shakeup at the top of the board thanks to a few trades.

The top two picks seem pretty clear, and the buzz around the players available for picks three and four is pointing San Francisco and Atlanta toward two common targets.

It seems like the Jets are taking a quarterback. It seems like the Dolphins are sticking with the one they have. All of that drama, even before the pick swaps, was happening long before the Bills are on the clock anyway with pick 30.

It's always been tough to predict which players will be available for the Bills, as things can drastically change with one draft-day trade.

Speaking of draft-day trades ... we've seen players at multiple positions be linked to the Bills in mock drafts done by us and by experts around the league. How about a trade?