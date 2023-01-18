[BN] Blitz: Bills to use Week 17 prep as 'outline' against the Bengals

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Jan. 18, 2023

Buffalo Bills to use Week 17 prep as 'outline' against the Bengals

Week 17 was basically a playoff game. The Bills were heading to Cincinnati to try to stay atop the AFC and earn the home-field advantage that comes with being the conference's No. 1 seed.

The Bengals were trying to clinch the AFC North and stay in the running for the No. 1 seed themselves.

Now that these teams meet again after their Week 17 game was canceled, the Bills already have some of their homework done.

Ken Dorsey said that game plan will be used sort of like an "outline."

"There's a lot of plays we didn't run that are still applicable," Dorsey said.

The Bills were in a similar position last season. They played the Patriots in Week 16 and then again in the playoffs. But that one is a little different than the situation the Bills are in this week.

The Week 17 sample of game action was so small. Does it mean much?

