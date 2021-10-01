[BN] Blitz: Bills, Texans a study in roster-building contrasts

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Oct. 1, 2021
PlayAction: Bills, Texans a study in roster-building contrasts
The Houston Texans have made a few moves that have more or less changed the course of their franchise.
To credit the Texans with those moves, however, isn't providing enough context. Like most coaches who gain enough power that they're making football personnel decisions, Bill O'Brien made more mistakes than moves that moved the Texans in the right direction.
The first was trading two No. 1 picks and a No. 2 to Miami for left tackle Laremy Tunsil, compensation that was a lot then and looks even more ridiculous now. The second major move was another head-scratcher.
O'Brien traded one of the top five wide receivers in the NFL, DeAndre Hopkins, for a fourth-round pick and a backup running back.
The league average is 28 homegrown players on a roster. The Texans have just 17 of their own draft picks on their team. The Buffalo Bills, meanwhile, have nearly that many homegrown starters.
Mark Gaughan's in-depth analysis leads with the contrast in rebuilding styles and, of course, touches on the Deshaun Watson situation.
MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS
Matt Milano embraces a more vocal role: The linebacker is by nature more reserved than other stars on the defense. Milano tends to be the leader type who prefers to let his play do his talking. But the Buffalo Bills, and specifically defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier, needed more out of him. "It’s making us a better defense and it’s making him a better player because it forces him to lock in on every little detail,” Frazier said. Read more
While we're on the subject of Milano being reserved ... here's a throwback to 2019, when Jason Wolf profiled Matt Milano the minimalist. “I just try to keep it to a minimum. A minimum is better. Once you start getting too much stuff in your life, your mind gets cluttered ... " Read more
Our picks: It's not much of a spoiler to say here on the front end that all five of our staff members who predict the score of Buffalo Bills games each week has the team going to 3-1. The better question is: Do any of them think it will be close? Read more
Each week, Mark Gaughan, Katherine Fitzgerald and Jay Skurski pick each game against the spread. All three were above .500 last week. Here's who they like this week. Read more
View from Vegas: Is there data to suggest the Buffalo Bills might win but not cover? Read more
LeSean McCoy to retire: Former Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy announced he will retire Friday after signing a one-day contract with the Philadelphia Eagles. Read more
Voice of the Fan: "The Bills will quickly dispose of the Houston Texans, led by rookie QB Davis Mills, who might as well be Davis Webb, and rookie head coach David Culley. McDermott is not like us, and will not let his team look past them. Like he didn’t last week." Read more
Super halftime announced: Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar will perform for the first time on stage together at the Super Bowl halftime show. Read more
Ratings rebound: NFL television ratings are climbing back up. Why? Read more
Pats draft troubles with WRs continue: From The Ringer: "When Tom Brady left New England in 2020, part of the reason was because he didn’t have enough receiving help. Now that he’s returning to Foxborough this week, it’s time to ask: Was he right?" Read more
