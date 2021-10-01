[BN] Blitz: Bills, Texans a study in roster-building contrasts

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Oct. 1, 2021

PlayAction: Bills, Texans a study in roster-building contrasts

The Houston Texans have made a few moves that have more or less changed the course of their franchise.

To credit the Texans with those moves, however, isn't providing enough context. Like most coaches who gain enough power that they're making football personnel decisions, Bill O'Brien made more mistakes than moves that moved the Texans in the right direction.

The first was trading two No. 1 picks and a No. 2 to Miami for left tackle Laremy Tunsil, compensation that was a lot then and looks even more ridiculous now. The second major move was another head-scratcher.

O'Brien traded one of the top five wide receivers in the NFL, DeAndre Hopkins, for a fourth-round pick and a backup running back.

The league average is 28 homegrown players on a roster. The Texans have just 17 of their own draft picks on their team. The Buffalo Bills, meanwhile, have nearly that many homegrown starters.