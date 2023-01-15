[BN] Blitz: Bills teammates can't wait to see what Allen has in store

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Jan. 15, 2023

Playoff Josh, Favorite Josh: Buffalo Bills teammates can't wait to see what Allen has in store

All aboard. The Josh Allen train is leaving town. Sit back and enjoy the ride.

That's the case for any Bills game, and this season has provided a complete picture of the Josh Allen experience.

But, starting today it feels like even more pressure is on Allen than usual. Everything he and the organization desires is right in front of them.

It starts with a game vs. a divisional rival in which his team is a massive favorite to move on. Up next could be a home game vs. the reigning conference champion. Then a potential showdown with Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.

It's time for Playoff Josh, and right guard Ryan Bates says Playoff Josh is his favorite Josh.

“There is something about him – the ‘dog’ in him comes out more because it’s that much more important,” Bates said. “You lose and you go home. Playoff Josh is different to me than Regular Season Josh because, knock on wood, he always turns it up and he knows exactly what to do in every situation.” Ryan O'Halloran wrote about what's in front of Allen as the playoffs get underway.

