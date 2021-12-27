[BN] Blitz: Bills take control of AFC East with season-defining victory

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Dec. 27, 2021
Jason Wolf: Bills take control of AFC East with season-defining victory at New England
For a game in which the Buffalo Bills scored first, never trailed and never punted, the team's fans were likely still a little nervous in the fourth quarter.
But then Josh Allen, MVP candidate from 2020 and a sneaky one in 2021, did what his teammates and fans expect him to do when the game is in the balance: Eliminate all doubt.
Without two of his best receivers, Allen completed 30 of 47 passes for 314 yards and three touchdowns, led the team with 64 rushing yards on 12 carries and wasn’t sacked.
“We’re where we want to be right now,” Allen said.
It wasn't pretty at times on the way there, but the Bills finally have control of their destiny in the AFC East.
Here's Jason Wolf's column from the season-defining victory.
What the Bills' deadline means for Orchard Park stadium talks: Gov. Kathy Hochul said there was "a lot of devil in the details" as the Bills-imposed deadline on a stadium deal (Dec. 31) nears. From Tim O'Shei: "Those devilish details are dollars: They’re the big thing remaining that could plunge a pitchfork into a deal. The other major points have already been decided." Read more
