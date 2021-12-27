[BN] Blitz: Bills take control of AFC East with season-defining victory

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Dec. 27, 2021

Jason Wolf: Bills take control of AFC East with season-defining victory at New England

For a game in which the Buffalo Bills scored first, never trailed and never punted, the team's fans were likely still a little nervous in the fourth quarter.

But then Josh Allen, MVP candidate from 2020 and a sneaky one in 2021, did what his teammates and fans expect him to do when the game is in the balance: Eliminate all doubt.

Without two of his best receivers, Allen completed 30 of 47 passes for 314 yards and three touchdowns, led the team with 64 rushing yards on 12 carries and wasn’t sacked.

“We’re where we want to be right now,” Allen said.

It wasn't pretty at times on the way there, but the Bills finally have control of their destiny in the AFC East.