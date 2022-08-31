[BN] Blitz: Bills set 53-man roster, will be without Tre'Davious White

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Aug. 31, 2022

Tre White will miss at least first four games of season as Bills set initial, 53-man roster

The reality Tuesday was always a possibility. When Tre'Davious White tore his ACL on Thanksgiving night, there was always a chance he wouldn't be ready to start the 2022-23 season.

And the longer Bills camp dragged on with White not back to full strength, the chances grew that the All-Pro corner would end up on the reserve/physically-unable-to-perform (PUP) list, leaving him unavailable to practice or play for the first four weeks of the season.

The Bills took the decision down to the wire, apparently. And it's no shoo-in for White to return in Week 5. The Bills have their bye in Week 7, meaning White would have some extra time to get ready before returning in Week 8.

What we do know now is that the 53-man roster is in, though it's not set.

There weren't many surprises overall, though cornerback likely came down to the deadline. Jay Skurski has more on the White situation, and a look at the roster.

Bills swallow a big cap hit by releasing Howard: The Bills kept three tight ends on their initial, 53-man roster. O.J. Howard was not one of them. Swing and a miss for the Bills, who guaranteed Howard’s entire base salary of $1.945 and will have to eat that money. Read more

Big day for Quintin Morris: The tight end made the roster. He also got more good news when the misspelling on the nameplate in his locker that has been incorrect all spring and summer was changed. Read more

UB's Patterson cut: A season after making an NFL roster as an undrafted free agent, Jaret Patterson is again a free agent. Rachel Lenzi took a look around the league at former UB players and players with local ties. Read more

Bills players react to Araiza allegations: In case you missed it, center Mitch Morse said hearing the Matt Araiza news was “definitely a shock at first,” and that players could have a “guttural reaction.” Morse, a team captain, said it had been a heavy few days on the locker room. Read more

Early Week 1 lines: The preseason is over and real football is ahead, starting with Buffalo's opening night game in Los Angeles next week. Here's an early look at the Week 1 betting lines. Read more

Watson leaves Browns as suspension begins: Deshaun Watson has begun serving his NFL suspension for alleged sexual misconduct, a punishment that will keep Watson away from the team until Oct. 10. Read more

Surprises and notable moves: NFL.com has a list of notable moves from around the league Tuesday. Read more

George Pickens is the latest in the Pittsburgh WR factory: From The Ringer: "The Steelers always find success with mid-round wideouts, so it’s no surprise that Pickens is getting plenty of attention this preseason." Read more

